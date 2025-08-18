4 ballparks that have been a recent house of horrors for the Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have been terrible on the road this season, with an 18-44 record when they're away from Rate Field. The Colorado Rockies are the only team with a worse record away from home.

An interesting note is that White Sox hitters have a slash line on the road that is just a few percentage points below the home slash line. For whatever reason, the South Siders prefer some home cooking. They are 26-36 at Rate Field and have been able to win close games.

You have to go back to 2022 for the last time the White Sox had a winning record not in Chicago. The Sox were 44-37 away from 35th and Shields that season.

There are four venues in particular where the White Sox have really struggled to win over the past couple of seasons. Every time they play there, it feels like a guaranteed loss.

Kauffman Stadium

The White Sox set a franchise record over the weekend after getting swept by the Royals

Chicago has now lost their 14th straight game in Kansas City, which set a new Royals' record for most consecutive home victories against a single opponent.

The last White Sox win at Kauffman Stadium came over 700 days ago on September 6, 2023. You have to go all the way back to 2022 for the last time Chicago won a series in KC.

The #Royals have beaten the White Sox 14 consecutive times at Kauffman Stadium.



Chicago will not get a chance to snap that streak until 2026.



Their last win at the K came on September 6th, 2023. Jordan Lyles was the losing pitcher for Kansas City. — Jack Johnson (@JohnyJ_15) August 17, 2025

Kauffman Stadium was also the scene where the White Sox suffered their most embarrassing loss this season. The White Sox blew a one-run lead in the ninth after Chase Meidroth let an easy pop fly bounce off his head.

The last time the White Sox had a winning record during a full season in Kansas City (they did go a perfect 7-0 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season) was in 2018.

However, going 6-4 that year altered the trajectory of both franchises. If the White Sox had lost just two more games against the Royals in 2018, they would have had the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 MLB. Instead, the Royals ended up with the second pick and took Bobby Witt Jr. while the White Sox ended up with Andrew Vaughn at No. 3.

Kaufmann Stadium truly is a house of horrors for White Sox fans. It's hard to think of any positive White Sox moments in that stadium.

Target Field

The White Sox finally snapped a 14-game losing streak in Minnesota with a 3-0 victory in late April. Even though it was a rain-shortened game, I'll take the win after enduring such a brutal losing skid in a division rival's building.

Whether it is Target Field or the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, the South Siders have always found winning in Minneapolis to be difficult.

A huge reason those solid White Sox teams of the early 2000s could not overtake the Twins for the AL Central title was an inability to play well at the infamous "Humpty Dump." The Sox went 13-25 from 2001 through 2004 at that venue.

Thankfully, the 2008 Blackout Game to decide the AL Central champion was played in Chicago. The Sox went 1-8 in Minnesota that season and they likely would not have clinched a playoff spot had Game 163 been a road game.

Target Field has now been around for 15 years, and the White Sox have recently gone on a similar run of futility. They are 6-20 since the 2022 season when playing the Twins in their home park.

Rogers Centre

The White Sox won a series in Toronto this season for the first time since 2019. One of the rare road victories Chicago had last season also came against the Blue Jays, which snapped a seven-game losing streak at the iconic Canadian venue.

The worst stretch for the Sox came between 2007 and 2011, when Chicago went 5-16 against the Blue Jays on their home turf. That stretch included an 11-game losing streak north of the border.

Oakland Coliseum

It's a good thing the White Sox will never have to play in the Oakland Coliseum ever again. Chicago was 144-174 all-time when taking on the Athletics in Oakland.

The Pale Hose won just two series over the last 10 seasons that the A's were in Oakland. The Coliseum was also the site where the White Sox lost their 21st straight game last season, tying an American League record. It brings nothing but bad memories.