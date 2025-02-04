4 Chicago White Sox players to watch during Spring Training

Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted six more weeks of winter, but baseball fans know Spring Training marks the end of winter.

Goodbye January, and hello February and spring ball!

White Sox pitchers and catchers report to Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona in just over a week, and full squad workouts begin on Feb. 17. While it’s easy to get lost in the excitement that a new season and new players bring, a few players stand out among the 40 rostered and 24 non-roster invitees.

Here are five Sox players to pay attention to until Opening Day...

1. Colson Montgomery

Montgomery’s arrival to the big leagues has been long awaited. Selected 22nd overall in the 2021 draft, Montgomery has experienced some ups and downs in the minor league system.

He’s shown success in Rookie, Single, and High-A leagues, but has struggled in Double and Triple-A. Last year, Montgomery slashed .214/.329.381 in 130 Triple-A games. Mechanical changes to his swing to pull the ball more explain his regression.

Though he is slated as the starting shortstop, Montgomery’s shift to third base during the Arizona Fall League provides a sliver of hope for his debut this year. In a short season, he hit .313/.511/.656 with 13 runs and 11 RBIs.

While it’s difficult to say his defensive shift to the hot corner is the primary reason for his improved hitting, the Sox shouldn’t box him into shortstop with third base being a contested position battle.

The Sox will have plenty of time to see where Montgomery fits best in the infield before the season starts. As one of the several young players who will become the face of the new Sox franchise, Montgomery should (hopefully) be refreshing to watch no matter where he plays.