4 Chicago White Sox players to watch during Spring Training

4. Luis Robert Jr

Robert Jr’s performance in Glendale may predict if he’ll be traded before the end of the season.

There is tons of speculation that Robert will be dealt by the deadline for several reasons. After trading Garrett Crochet and not re-signing free agents Eloy Jiménez and Yoán Moncada, many assumed the Sox would trade Robert to close the book on the failed rebuild that began in 2017.

His poor .224/.278/.379 stat line last year with only 47 runs and 35 RBIs made it difficult for the Sox to barter a fair trade.

The decision to trade him this year could go either way.

While the Sox could likely get a decent return and offload the rest of his contract, worth at least $40 million, they would also lose the face of their team. It might tactically be the right decision, but it’s not an easy one to pull the trigger.

After finishing with a poor .224/.278/.379 stat line last year with only 47 runs and 35 RBIs, all eyes are on Robert to redeem himself. The last time Robert had a great spring, he hit .284/.319/.426 in the regular season.

If he looks like his old self, who many compared to the Cuban Mike Trout, there’s a high likelihood that Robert will be in a new uniform in August.