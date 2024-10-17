4 potential drawbacks to report that Jerry Reinsdorf will sell the Chicago White Sox

Sell the team signs have been displayed, and chants have been ringing throughout Guaranteed Rate Field this season.

It was especially loud during the Chicago White Sox final homestand as the team almost set the record for most defeats in a 162-game season on home soil.

Sell the team has become the Southside's faithful new form of booing as fans have grown tired of owner Jerry Reinsdorf stewardship.

Dysfunction and reluctance to embrace modern baseball under Reinsdorf have led to the worst season recorded in the modern era. Only the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics and 1899 Cleveland Spiders had worse seasons. However, there is context around those teams being historically awful.

They did not have the technology nor the revenue streams today's baseball teams have to at least put together a team that should not come close to 121 losses. Yet, the Sox achieved that terrible distinction based on dysfunction and backward thinking. Hence, in the context sense, the 2024 White Sox will go down as the worst team of all time.

That will forever stain Reinsdorf's legacy.

Ever since he hijacked last decade's rebuild turning into a championship success by bringing back Tony La Russa to manage the team in 2021, it has been nothing doom and gloom. Sure, the Sox won the 2021 AL Central, but that team was so stacked with talent, Jerry managing the team himself would have won the division.

Okay, slight exaggeration, but the team was talented and firing on all cylinders. Once injuries, performance stagnation, or decline settled in 2022 along with clubhouse and front office dysfunction, this franchise has rotted where the end result is a record-setting season for defeats.

Instead of the boos, it has been "sell the team" chants. Fans might finally get what they are demanding.

The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli is reporting that Reinsdorf is in active discussions with former Oakland Athletics ace and Arizona Diamondbacks general manager, Dave Stewart.