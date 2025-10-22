4 White Sox prospects who've opened the most eyes in Arizona Fall League

We're about one third of the way through the 2025 Arizona Fall League season, and some White Sox prospects are taking advantage of the extra opportunity to show what they've got. The abbreviated session of additional fall ball is important for any young player trying to make a major league roster, but it could be even more important for White Sox hopefuls, considering how young the major league roster is and how many spots could be up for grabs.

Here are some of the guys who have made the most of their opportunities through two weeks.

Caden Connor - RF, LF

Don't feel bad if you've never heard this name, even if you're a diehard fan. Connor isn't listed among the White Sox' top prospects on MiLB.com. That might change once the fall league wraps up, though.

Through two weeks, Connor tops the Glendale Desert Dogs in OBP (.541) and OPS (.941) thanks in large part to his incredible 11/2 BB/K ratio. That patience at the plate and eye discipline should have scouts taking a closer look.

Further, Connor is leading the Desert Dogs with a .360 batting average and ranks second on the team with four stolen bases.

Put it all together and you've got an enticing potential table setter at the top of the order.

Connor has played first base, left field and right field at various stops in the White Sox farm system, but in AFL he's just played in the outfield.

Hagen Smith - SP

Smith is widely regarded as one of the best prospects in the White Sox system, regardless of position, and he's shown why this fall. The left-hander is just one of just two pitchers in the entire league who has not given up an earned run over two starts.

Part of that success is due to an impressive .190 BAA, including nine strikeouts. However, Smith has had to work around four walks in his six total innings of work. If Smith can cut down on those free passes, he'll continue to rise up the ranks of MLB's top prospects

Right now, MLB Pipeline ranks Smith as the No. 5 prospect in the White Sox organization, and No. 88 overall.

The @MLBazFallLeague seems to agree with Hagen Smith!



The @whitesox 2024 first-rounder preserves his spotless Fall League ERA, fanning five over three scoreless frames.

Sam Antonacci - 2B, SS

Getting run production from middle infielders is always a premium, and Antonacci has delivered in the early goings with Glendale. In seven games, he's driven in seven runs and scored seven more. Impressive, considering he's only slashing .226/.333/.387.

In five games playing the field, Antonacci has also helped the Desert Dogs turn five double plays with one error over 25 defensive chances.

MLB Pipeline has him listed as the No. 11 White Sox prospect.

After an impressive campaign in the Minors (.291/.433/.409 slash line across three levels), @WhiteSox No. 11 prospect Sam Antonacci gets on the board with his first AFL homer.



406 feet | 103.3 mph exit velo

Tyler Davis - RP

Don't be fooled by Davis' inflated 6.75 ERA based largely off one bad outing; for the most part, he's dominated hitters. Davis has struck out nine of the 18 batters he's faced so far, over just four innings of work.

That comes out to a whopping 20.25 K/9 rate, which is second across the entire league. What's truly incredible about that number, though, is that Davis hasn't walked anyone.

Tyler Davis fans FIVE batters in a row 🖐️



The @whitesox prospect matches his career high in punchouts for a single game over two dominant frames in the @MLBazFallLeague.

Davis isn't a marquee player, but he's worth monitoring as AFL continues.

Like Connor, Davis is not listed among the top White Sox prospects.