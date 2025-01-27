5 Chicago White Sox non-roster invites (who are not prospects) to pay attention to during Spring Training

The Chicago White Sox announced before SoxFest the 24 players they invited to spring training who will join the players already on the 40-man roster to vie for spots on the 26-man Opening Day roster.

A minor signing after the announcement bumped the number up to 25.

Now, 16 of those invites are players among the Sox prospect pool who are just not on the 40-man roster.

The highlight of that list is all six of the prospects the club has ranked in MLB Pipeline's top 100 got an invite. However, only shortstop Colson Montgomery and catchers Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero have a legit shot of making the initial 26-man roster.

Otherwise, top pitching prospects Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith along with outfielder Braden Montgomery are just being given a taste of what big-league camp is like.

The other prospect on the list with a legitimate shot to make the initial 26-man roster is infielder Chase Meidroth, who came over in the Garrett Crochet trade. Otherwise, the rest will likely fill innings and at-bats when the veterans have gotten their work in during exhibition games.

There are five veteran non-roster invites that could make a case to make the Opening Day roster...

Bobby Dalbec

The former Boston Red Sox fan favorite is hoping to revive his once promising big-league career with the White Sox. There is a chance for him to earn a roster spot as a power bat off the bench.

That is if he can regain his home run stroke.

Dalbec hit 25 home runs with a .494 slugging percentage in 2021. His power stroke completely disappeared after the 2022 season.

He hit just one home run, off White Sox rookie pitcher Nick Nastrini, in 83 at-bats last season and was outrighted off the roster after posting a .133/.217/.193 slash line in that brief stint.

He also will strikeout a ton. The team lacks pop so if he can have a strong camp and produce power for the lineup during the season, you can live with his strikeouts.

Plus, he can be a backup option to Andrew Vaughn at first base. In a pinch, he can play some third and did try right field last season.