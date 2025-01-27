5 Chicago White Sox non-roster invites (who are not prospects) to pay attention to during Spring Training

Nick Maton

The only reason he makes this list is FanGraphs' RosterResource lists him as getting a job.

It is not too absurd to project that since he has some crossover with the Sox director of hitting, Ryan Fuller when Maton briefly played in Baltimore last season.

Not saying Fuller will be the final authority on who makes the roster, but if his opinion is going to be respected much like Brian Bannister's is for pitching, it cannot hurt for Maton to have some familiarity with Fuller even if it is brief.

Plus, Maton played 93 games for the Tigers in 2023, so he has some familiarity with the pitching in the AL Central.

The 28-year-old's other major trait is he can pretty much play anywhere on the field besides catcher.

In case Colson Montgomery is not ready to be the Opening Day shortstop, the Sox are going to need some cover there while Colson continues to develop at Triple-A.

The Sox do have Brooks Baldwin, Lenyn Sosa, Josh Rojas, and possibly Meidroth to fill in at shortstop. Only Baldwin has proven he can field the position in a capable manner and even then, it came in a brief showcase.

Maton also fits the description of trying to see if a failed prospect can still be something that a rebuilding club like the White Sox should take a look at.

Maton is still 28, so while time is running out on him to become something, there is still just enough on his career clock for him to possibly be something.