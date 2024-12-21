5 more offseason moves the Chicago White Sox should make

2) Sign a veteran bridge shortstop just in case Colson Montgomery needs some more time at Triple-A.

Montgomery is going to get a shot to win the Opening Day job despite a rough season at Triple-A. He hit under .220 but did post double-digit home run totals. He did have a strong September and was impressive in the Arizona Fall League.

That is why Getz is going to give him a shot to win the job.

However, one of the reasons Montgomery struggled was the belief he was rushed to Triple-A. Injuries did not allow him to get a lot of at-bats at Double-A. He may still require some time in Charlotte if he struggles in spring training.

In that case, you are looking at a possible platoon of Brooks Baldwin, Lenyn Sosa, and Jacob Amaya. Maton has also played some shortstop. Not exactly the ideal group of players to fill the shortstop role.

Sosa is a terrible defender and likely better suited at third or second. Baldwin struggled to show he could be a hitter in the majors like he was in the minors during his brief time with the big-league club. That does not mean he cannot be a solid utility player, but going with a veteran option as a bridge might be a better idea.

Veteran Jose Iglesias could be an ideal option as he posted a 3.1 bWAR and a .381 on-base percentage in 270 at-bats for the New York Mets. The problem is his defensive metrics have declined at shortstop, and he might be a third baseman at this point in his career. The Sox have plenty of third-base options in Miguel Vargas, Sosa, and Ramos.

Still, Iglesias will likely come cheap and have some trade value for a contender looking for late-inning defensive help who has a knack for getting on base.