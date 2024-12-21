5 more offseason moves the Chicago White Sox should make

4) Add a few more veteran bullpen arms.

This makes sense for two reasons.

The first is the White Sox bullpen blew 37 save opportunities. If that number is lowered to even 34, the 2024 White Sox do not go down as the worst team of all-time.

The other reason is the 2024 trade deadline was kind to the bullpen market. For a rebuilding team like the Sox, they should look to add a few bullpen arms on one-year deals with the hope of getting a good return at the 2025 deadline.

Now, trade markets always shift, but if the Los Angeles Dodgers can win a World Series bullpening, you can bet contenders will still give up something significant for bullpen help since relievers usually cost less financially for a stretch run than a starter.

5) Give more players like Maton, Lipicius, or Cal Mitchell non-roster invites to spring training.

One of the infinite reasons the 2024 White Sox was set up to be a historical failure was the terrible usage of the non-roster invite.

Getz brought in a ton of former Kansas City Royals players or other veterans whose best days were way behind them (or he just made the incorrect decision to cut said players like Jesse Chavez).

This go around should continue to focus on finding younger players off the scrap heap and see if the new player development staff can unlock something other teams missed.

Maton, Licipius, and Mitchell all have had productive minor league seasons and cups of coffee in the big leagues. For whatever reason (most likely because they are "4-A" players), they just could not stick in the big leagues.

The Sox should take advantage of this lowered expectations season and see if they can find a player off the reclamation market who might still have some talent to contribute at the big-league level.

Remember, you never get Scott Podsednik being a 2005 hero if the Milwaukee Brewers did not sign him in 2003 off that market and give him a shot. The expectations were so low in 2003 that it made sense to see if there is still something there.

It is unlikely Maton, Licipius, or Mitchell turn into the Sox version of Brent Rooker, but it cannot hurt to keep looking.