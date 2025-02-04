5 players who should be on their last shot with the Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn

He has produced just replacement-level numbers during his first four seasons.

That is not good enough for a player who was touted as a cornerstone piece when he was selected No. 3 overall in the 2019 draft.

His first-half slump in 2024 helped put that team on a trajectory to have a historic losing season. Luis Robert Jr also missing 60 games was a big part of that too. Vaughn being unable to make up for Robert Jr's bat missing for that amount of time contributed to the offense being the league's worst.

The Sox let franchise icon Jose Abreu walk in free agency after the 2022 season just so Andrew Vaughn could play his natural first base position. So far, he has been unable to carry the torch passed to him by Abreu.

The Sox decided to tender him a contract this offseason, and he is under club control for only one more season.

If he does not produce at the plate, there is a good chance the team could decide to non-tender him next offseason.

Lenyn Sosa

He finished 2024 strong with a .388/.405/.588 slash line and four home runs over the final 28 days of the season.

However, he was demoted twice to Triple-A last season and had a .174/.193/.186 slash line during the month of August.

Maybe his red-hot September was the sign of Sosa figuring things out. It could just be he had a hot month.

Sosa was once a highly regarded White Sox prospect who has never been able to establish consistent play at the big-league level. Well, for a while he has been consistently bad outside of that hot streak in September.

That tremendous September did do enough to earn him a shot to compete for the starting second or third base job depending on what the Sox want to do with him in the infield.

Although, he is a terrible defender.

This season must be his final chance to prove he can be a viable everyday big-league player as he is out of minor-league options.