5 reasons to stop comparing the 2025 White Sox to last year's historically awful team

4) This year's roster has young players who seem like viable future pieces.

Last year's group did not have many high-upside players to root for. You had Korey Lee looking like he could be the backup catcher of the future. Otherwise, there was no one on the roster who was looking like a player to build around.

Garret Crochet was always going to be traded. It was just a matter of whether a deal was happening at the trade deadline or in the offseason. Luis Robert Jr. was hurt and then struggled when he returned.

Jonathan Cannon, Sean Burke, and Davis Martin showed some promise, but it was in a very limited sample size.

At this point last year, Cannon was back in Triple-A after struggling in his first call-up. Martin was still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, and Burke had not yet debuted.

This year, you have more confidence that Cannon and Martin will be solid starters for the White Sox over the rest of the decade. Burke could join them if he gets more consistent with his command.

Shane Smith has entered the picture as a potential All-Star starting pitcher. This year's No. 1 pick in the Rule 5 Draft has been stellar this season. He seems to clear another developmental hurdle every time he takes the rubber.

The year's roster has six players you can feel confident in being part of the franchise's next good team. This year's group has thing called hope. The 2024 White Sox did not.

5) Losing in 2025 could lead to the top pick in next year's draft.

Losing always sucks, but this year, there is a silver lining . The White Sox will actually be eligible for the lottery and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

The Sox were ineligible to have a top nine pick due to the new lottery rules preventing revenue-sharing teams from being lottery eligible in consecutive seasons.

Now that the White Sox have served that sentence, they are eligible for the MLB Draft Lottery. They can actually lead the Tankathon standings instead of being frozen in the 10th spot.

If there is a draft you want to win the No. 1 pick, it is the 2026 draft with a crop of elite prospects at the top of the draft board.