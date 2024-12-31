5 ways the Chicago White Sox franchise can be re-energized in 2025 and beyond

2) The majority of the White Sox's highly touted prospects pan out.

The White Sox currently have six prospects in MLB Pipeline's Top 100. Thye also have a farm system steep in pitching.

The hope is top pitching prospects Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith develop into aces to replace the recently traded Garrett Crochet and Dylan Cease by 2026. Since the Sox do not pay pitchers, it is imperative those two develop into All-Star pitchers.

They are exciting pitchers with what they can do on the mound. Jonathan Cannon, Drew Thorpe, Sean Burke, and Davis Martin also have the potential to be solid to good pitchers. Thorpe has the stuff to be an ace in the mold of Mark Buehrle (only Thorpe is right-handed). The Sox have plenty of other arms to provide cover in case some of those guys do not pan out.

The position prospects the team has close to the big leagues also must produce to get some excitement back. Colson Montgomery, Edgar Quero, and the recently acquired Kyle Teel, all will have a chance to make the big-league club out of spring training.

It would be nice if those three produce and be in the running for AL Rookie of the Year when they debut. Bryan Ramos also has a high upside, so it would be nice for him to prove he can be a good MLB player.

It could not hurt to see Chase Meidroth or Brooks Baldwin produce at the plate considering second base has been a black hole in the lineup since 2002.

It would be great to know that those these youngsters can provide hope for better days. Braden Montgomery is also another highly touted prospect, but he is not likely to make his MLB debut until 2027.

Still, it would be nice to see him put together an exciting season in the minors.