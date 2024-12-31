5 ways the Chicago White Sox franchise can be re-energized in 2025 and beyond

3) Hit on the next couple of drafts and international free-agent signing cycles.

It would be great for the Sox to draft their Bobby Witt Jr. or sign their version of Jackson Chourio in international free agency.

The Sox could use an infusion of talent and one that does not involve trading their current assets because the team cannot draft and develop well.

The club cannot walk away from these terrible seasons with picks in the vein of Andrew Vaughn and Nick Madrigal. They must get some cornerstone players out of the next couple of drafts--even if it is more pitching.

The international scouting department got overhauled and hopefully that results in getting some young studs. You got to go back to Maggilo Ordonez and Carlos Lee for the last time the international department found some dudes. Jose Abreu and Luis Robert Jr. were other successes, but they were older prospects.

You want this department to find a couple of talented young players who become outstanding much like the Milwaukee Brewers or Cleveland Guardians have done.

4) Keep the players who do develop around beyond their years of club control.

It would be nice for this organization to stop trading away its star players because they are nearing free agency and ownership does not want to pay them.

Keeping the players who possibly develop around for a decade or more would be nice for once.

5) Sign Roki Sasaki.

That would be the stunner of the offseason. It is unlikely to happen but the Sox have an outside shot given Sasaki's ties to 2005 White Sox legend Tadahito Iguchi.

Signing the Japanese equivalent to Paul Skenes would immediately inject some excitement back into this organization.

While it likely will not happen, the Sox have yet to get a meeting, his addition would give the Sox another top young arm in their rotation. It would also be huge for the Sox to outbid the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Diego Padres.

Also, it would be nice for the Sox to do something beyond shooting their shot.