6 free-agent starting pitchers the Chicago White Sox should pursue

Kyle Hart

This would be another Erick Fedde-like signing as Hart had to go to Korea to possibly revive his big-league career. The only difference is Hart made just three career starts and another bullpen appearance for the Boston Red Sox.

He posted a 15.55 ERA in 2020 during his brief time in the bigs. Otherwise, he was a career minor leaguer. However, he battled Lyme disease during the COVID-19 pandemic shortened season.

Hart went to Korea this season and pitched for the NC Dinos. He nearly won the KBO's pitching triple crown. The southpaw posted a 2.69 ERA and struck out a KBO single-season record 182 hitters.

The Sox's success with Fedde is one reason the Athletic has tied Hart possibly coming to the Southside (a subscription is required to access content).

Jakob Junis

Junis has been more of a long reliever these days. However, he did make five starts for the Cincinnati Reds at the end of the season.

He excelled during those five outings. He allowed just four earned runs with 20 strikeouts in 25 innings.

Junis would provide excellent value for the White Sox in either role, as the team could use bullpen help too. He was valuable enough for the Reds to request him in the trade return from the Milwaukee Brewers in the Frankie Montas trade.

Junis also was a starter for the Kansas City Royals when he started his MLB career. While it would it be bringing in another former Royal, Junis crossed paths with the Sox's current pitching czar, Brian Bannister, when they were both in San Francisco. That negates his time with the Royals when they were just as bad as the White Sox.

Also, Junis spent some time with the Brewers and their excellent pitching lab. Spotrac projects he will cost a two-year deal for $8.6 million total.