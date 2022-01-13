6 free-agent starting pitchers the Chicago White Sox should pursue

Colin Rea

His career got so bad that he had to go to Japan. He looks like he has been fixed by pitching overseas and the Brewers' pitch lab.

Rea posted a 1.29 WHIP and 135 strikeouts for the Brewers last season. His ERA was 4.29 last season, but that is better production than what Flexen provided in 2024. Chris had a 4.95 ERA and 1.52 WHIP.

Spotrac projects a two-year, $23 million deal. However, his salary comps might be a bit too high, considering they are using Chris Sale and Seth Lugo.

Michael Lorenzen

The White Sox should have signed him during spring training instead of Mike Clevinger or Brad Keller. He at least fetched the Texas Rangers something at the trade deadline when he was moved to Kansas City.

At least he has ties to manager Will Venable as both were together for a bit in Texas. The Sox must highly consider players who have ties to Venable or Bannister when it comes to pitchers, especially since it is better than tapping into former manager Pedro Grifol's ties.

Lorenzen posted a 3.81 ERA in 18 starts for the Rangers and a 1.57 ERA in six starts for the Royals. Spotrac projects him getting a two-year, $15.5 million deal.

Cal Quantrill

The White Sox could sign another pitcher the Colorado Rockies gave up on. Quantrill could be the innings-eater like Flexen was last season.

He pitched 186.1 innings for Cleveland in 2022 where he posted a 3.38 ERA. He has had productive seasons.

However, he his seen that decline in 2023 and then posted a 4.98 ERA along with 5.32 FIP for the Rockies after the Guardians traded him to Colorado.

That poor 2024 season earned him getting non-tender. Although, he did post a 1.7 bWAR

Five Non-Tendered Pitchers To Keep An Eye On This Winter https://t.co/RDDyhcRYqz pic.twitter.com/ilqkps9IKE — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) December 1, 2024

If he continues to struggle as a starter, he does have experience out of the bullpen. He will be 30 next season, so there still might be some effective innings left in his arm.