6 position battles to watch for during Chicago White Sox spring training

The bullpen

Outside of Justin Anderson and Shane Smith, who was taken with the first pick in the Rule 5 Draft, every spot is up for grabs.

Anderson is penciled in as the team's closer. However, if non-roster invite James Karinchek can prove he is past the injury issues he had last season, he does have closer experence too.

Smith was the top pick in the Rule 5 Draft that is hard to envision the Sox giving up on him if he has a rough spring training. He can be stashed in the bullpen and be asked to work during low-leverage situations.

Otherwise, the Sox have loaded up on bullpen arms looking to revive their careers.

Penn Murfee has some big-league experience including an outstanding 2022 season with the Mariners but missed most of the 2023 season and all of 2024 after needing Tommy John surgery.

Prelander Berroa and Gus Varland showed some promise in late-season appearances in 2024 and should have an inside track to make the Opening Day roster.

Lefties Jared Shuster and Fraser Ellard logged innings for the Sox terrible bullpen last season. They will have to battle it out with veteran southpaws Cam Booser and Tyler Gilbert who were acquired in offseason trades.

Do not forget about Jake Eder in the left-handed reliever battle. He was once considered a top-30 prospect in the Sox system. Although, the club might want to keep him as a starter for depth. He has minor-league options, so he can still be stashed in Charlotte.

The Sox also have veterans Dan Altavilla and Justin Dunn who have big-league experience in camp as non-roster invites. Trey McGough is also in camp as a non-roster invite who had a good season in the minors in 2024. He came over in the Eloy Jimenez deal.