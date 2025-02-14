6 position battles to watch for during Chicago White Sox spring training

Shortstop

All you have to do is add Jacob Amaya and Colson Montgomery's names to go along with the players listed at second base when it comes to who is competing for the starting spot.

Amaya finished the season as the team's starting shortstop. He was also designated for assignment in the offseason, and he was only brought back after the Baltimore Orioles waived him.

The Sox probably brought him back just to provide at least some sort of veteran presence in this competition that can at least competently field the position.

Baldwin can also field shortstop pretty well, but Rojas, Drury, and Sosa are not strong defensively there.

Meidroth could be tried there too, but the feeling is his range is too limited that he is better suited to second.

It also feels like this competition is rigged to allow Montgomery to win the job.

He is the one player with the most upside despite a terrible season in Triple-A. It might be a mistake to have Colson start the season in Chicago considering he might need a few more months in minors before he is ready.

Third base

Miguel Vargas is out of options. The crown jewel in the return of the Erick Fedde/Michael Kopech three-team trade deadline deal last season was terrible once he arrived in Chicago.

He will likely be given one more shot to live up to his immense potential. However, Rojas is a better defensively at third.

Plus, prospect Bryan Ramos best defensive position is third base who is expected to compete for the job.

Although, he is starting camp battling an elbow problem. It is not expected to impact his swing, so maybe he starts the season at designated hitter. He also has a minor-league option so he can go down to Charlotte.

Catcher

This should be an interesting battle. The team has two top 100 prospects in Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero who are knocking on the door at the big leagues.

However, they might need more time in the minors before they are ready for the show.

That leaves incumbent Korey Lee, Matt Thaiss, who was acquired in an offseason trade, and veteran Omar Narvaez to battle it out for the starting spot and backup.

Although, Narvaez's decline has been so rapid he is likely just in camp to help catch throwing sessions.

Therefore, it is probably just down to Lee, Thaiss, Teel, and Quero.