7 Greatest White Sox All-Star game performances in history

It has been some kind of weekend on the South side. The surprising White Sox finished the first half of the season in a tie with Cleveland atop the AL Central. Chris Getz and his staff had the privilege of drafting Roch Cholowsky, who threw out the first pitch on Sunday and signed for a record signing bonus of $10.35 million.

With the All-Star game on Tuesday in Philadelphia, the White Sox have a chance to start this week making some more memories. Munetaka Murakami showed off his longball swing in the Home Run Derby Monday night. Tonight, after initially only having Miguel Vargas on the AL squad, the White Sox will be well represented, with Murakami and Tristan Peters joining him as replacements.

As they get set for Tuesday's contest, I thought it might be fun to look back at how White Sox players have performed in the Midsummer Classic. Players are ranked according to the impact they had on the main event itself.

7. Liam Hendriks, 2021

The Aussie hurler was mic'd up and made an, uh, colorful and lasting impression. More importantly, he took care of the NL in the 9th inning to earn the save.

When Liam Hendriks pitched in the 2021 All-Star Game without realizing his mic was hot 🤬😂#MLB | #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/qKAJgYLpTd — FanDuel (@FanDuel) July 16, 2025

6. Mark Buerhle, 2005

One of the most under-appreciated pitchers in MLB history, Buerhle got to show a national audience what he could do. The skilled hurler got the start and wound up with the win. in his two innings of work, Buehrle did give up three hits, but he also struck out three, and more importantly, didn't give up a run.

5. Jimmy Dykes, 1933

The soon to be legendary White Sox skipper was first a pretty good player. After coming to the Southside in a trade at the beginning of the season, Dykes had the honor of being selected to the inaugural All-Star Game (which was at Comiskey Park by the way). He made history by scoring the first-ever run in the Midsummer Classic, going 2-3 at the dish with a walk.

4. Edgar Smith, 1941

Nearly a decade later, another first occurred at Briggs Stadium in Detroit. Edgar Smith became the first Sox pitcher to win an All-Star Game, as the American League walked it off for a 7-5 victory.

3. Frank Thomas, 1995

The Big Hurt went to Texas and launched a rocket down the left field line for a home run, the first ever home run hit by a Sox batter in an All-Star Game. It only took 62 years for someone to do it.

𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟏𝟏, 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟓



During the 1995 All-Star Game, Frank Thomas launches a rocket down the line to hit the first ever White Sox home run in an All-Star Game, one day after winning the Home Run Derby.

pic.twitter.com/mpkiRYkbkk — This Day in Chicago Sports (@ChiSportsDay) July 11, 2022

2. Paul Konerko, 2002

One of my favorite White Sox of all-time, Konerko tied an All-Star record with two doubles in his two plate appearances, driving in two runs in the process. In any normal All-star game, he would have earned the MVP Award, but this was not a normal game. Both teams ran out of pitchers, so the game was declared a tie, and thus there was no MVP.

1. Nellie Fox, 1954

The White Sox that year would have made Blue Jays' fans jealous, as they managed to get nine players on the All-star squad. Chief among them was Nellie Fox who drove in the winning run, helping the AL to a 11-9 victory, Sox pitcher Virgil Trucks got the save.

The 2026 All-Star in Philadelphia will be broadcast on Fox tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time. Hopefully, the White Sox can have a new entrant on this list last year.