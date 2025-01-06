7 reasonable hopes or expectations to have for the Chicago White Sox in 2025

Unless they absolutely rake in spring training, do not be surprised if Kyle Teel, Edgar Quero, or Colson Montgomery debut later in the season.

Do not underestimate ownership's ability to delay these highly anticipated prospects' debut for the sake of selling the tickets later in the season.

In these three players' case, it is not a terrible thing to give them more time in Triple-A since this team is not going anyway anytime soon. You can be patient with them.

If they do not make the Opening Day roster, do not be ticked off. There is plenty of time for them to come up and provide hope for better days.

Once Teel, Quero, and Montgomery do debut, hope they finish in the top 5 of AL Rookie of the Year voting.

That would be huge as it would mean all three are producing. It would mean things are headed in the right direction.

It would also mean they would have navigated any adjustments pitchers have been made and produced. These three producing in the lineup up to their ceilings will indicate that the team can bounce back to being competitive by 2027.

If they play to their floors, then this rebuild could last a long time.

Expect Luis Robert Jr. will be traded by the deadline.

This is going to be Robert Jr's last season on the Southside. Technically, there is a real chance his 2024 season was the last time he put on a Sox uniform.

He will be traded before the deadline, especially if he gets back to his 2023 production because the timeline no longer matches up for when the Sox might be competitive and how many years of club control is left on his deal.

Also, the injury history and the horrible 2024 production at the plate make him no longer a cornerstone player.

That is why he will be dealt. The injury concerns are what could motivate the Sox to deal him before Opening Day because there is a real possibility if he gets injured like Yoan Moncada did, then the Sox are paying him to go away after the season.

Then the Sox will have completely lost him as an asset.

Rolling the dice and hoping he stays healthy is the best play if the Sox hope to get a better return in a deal. Either way, LRJ's days are numbered on the Southside.