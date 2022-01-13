The rumors of the Chicago White Sox trading pitcher Garrett Crochet havsbeen gaining steam as the upcoming winter meetings are set to take place starting on December 8th in Dallas, Texas.

However, a former White Sox player says a move for this third baseman needs a "buyer beware" sign attached.

During an episode of his program Foul Territory, AJ Pierzynski addressed one reason why the Philidelphia Phillies may be looking to move on from Alec Bohm.

"There's some people around that organization that aren't huge fans of the way he acts sometimes," Pierzynski said. Despite not giving specific instances of poor behavior on Bohm's part, Pierzynski added, "There are some people that have said he needs to basically grow up a little bit."

Pierzynski said this bit of information was coming from "people around the Phillies" but not from president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, general manager Sam Fuld nor manager Rob Thomson.

This revelation comes as Bob Nightengale reported the Phillies and White Sox were having discussions about a deal sending Bohm and outfield prospect Justin Crawford to the southside in exchange for Crochet.

According to Nightengale, a major hold-up to the deal is Bohm's second-half decline last season in which he posted just four home runs and a .681 on-base plus slugging percentage.

The poor second half numbers shouldn't be the only cause for concern. The White Sox are in rebuild mode (again), and in trying to create a winning culture, general manager Chris Getz and new manager Will Venable cannot have negative influences surrounding the clubhouse.



Bohm was a first-time all-star last season and did put up some pretty good numbers, finishing with 15 homers while hitting .280 with 97 runs batted in. It was his best season to date, and at 28 years of age, Bohm has some good years ahead of him and could be a trade piece if he produces.





The Phillies are rumored to be looking at Houston Astros' third baseman Alex Bregman as Brohm's replacement.

The most interesting prediction heard from a rival evaluator: The Phillies land Alex Bregman. His swing translates in that park, strong defense, lots of postseason scar tissue. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 13, 2024

Crawford, who is the son of former major leaguer Carl Crawford, was the Phillies' Minor League Player of the Year last season and was the 17th player selected in the 2022 draft. In 110 games between single A Jersey Shore and double A Reading, Crawford hit .313 with nine homers, 61 RBIs, 42 stolen bases and an OPS above .830 the last two years.

While that trade might seem enticing, Getz is most likely looking for more out of a deal. If the Phillies offer up another top prospect, it could be what makes that trade happen. If not, he will look elsewhere to get a package of prospects.

According to New York Post columnist and MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Phillies join the Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox as teams all in on the Crochet sweepstakes.