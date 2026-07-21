Another Kyle Teel injury makes quiet White Sox trade deadline need much louder

The White Sox have not gotten much production from the catcher position in 2026. With projected starter Kyle Teel on the shelf until June, the pressure was on former top prospect Edgar Quero to take his game to the next level early this season. Instead, Quero seemingly went backwards, and was demoted to Triple-A Charlotte upon Teel’s return. Even with Teel in tow, the production from the position both offensively and defensively left a lot to be desired.

In case you didn’t hear the news, Kyle Teel exited Monday’s game against the Rangers with a left ankle injury, and was placed back on the injured list prior to Tuesday’s game with a sprained ankle. His absence, however long it may be, has amplified a trade deadline need that had already started to emerge.

Catcher production necessitated a trade even before Teel's latest injury

In 19 games since his return from the injured list, Teel hit just .190 with a .589 OPS. He struck out in more than 38% of his plate appearances and his average exit velocity was below 85 MPH. On defense, Teel accrued -4 blocks above average in less than 20 games, so the struggle was real on both sides of the ball. His backup, Drew Romo, is hitting just .134 for the season and is just 4-for-50 since June 1st. Defensively, he’s been serviceable, but not enough to make up for the complete lack of offensive production. Edgar Quero posted a .486 OPS and poor defensive metrics prior to his demotion to Charlotte. While the plan was to give Teel every opportunity to figure it out, the White Sox certainly could’ve used a second option at catcher at the trade deadline. Now it’s arguably their biggest need.

WELCOME BACK KYLE TEEL 💪🔥💣 pic.twitter.com/jw1LCRjYm5 — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) June 27, 2026

Pitching is expected to be at the forefront of most of the White Sox trade deadline conversations, and rightfully so. But adding a catcher who can be serviceable offensively and defensively and assume the primary catching duties in Teel’s absence is now just as big of a need if not bigger. The White Sox can make do with a strong defender who brings little offensive value as a backup at the position, but neither Edgar Quero nor Drew Romo are in a position to be the starting catcher for an extended period of time. Yes, I’m aware that the White Sox played well despite the absence of production at the position, but knowingly going into the playoffs with a black hole in your lineup would be irresponsible by Chris Getz.

If there’s any silver lining of yet another frustrating injury for Kyle Teel, it’s that the injury happened now instead of after the trade deadline. The White Sox were dealt an unfortunate blow, but Chris Getz still has time to find a solution and keep the team afloat.

Despite his struggles this season, White Sox fans have every reason to believe that Kyle Teel can be the catcher of the future for the organization. Hopefully, Teel can have a productive recovery and return to the White Sox lineup sooner rather than later.