Austin Slater saying he was the Chicago White Sox top free-agent target ruins a solid move

The Chicago White Sox officially announced a solid free-agent signing, but it will come across as a terrible move to a weary fan base.

It will be more than just because most of the fans have never heard of the guy.

It does not help that Austin Slater said the front office told him that he was one of the club's top targets in free agency.

“The White Sox were the first team to reach out. They told me I was their top target,” said Austin Slater.



Happily reunited with Ryan Fuller, Slater is hoping to reward their enthusiasm after a down season.https://t.co/iNX2DAckxL — James Fegan (@JRFegan) November 21, 2024

Maybe he misinterpreted the team's enthusiasm, as SoxMachine.com's James Fegan pointed out. If general manager Chris Getz was truly making Slater his top free-agent signing, then this just furthers the narrative that he is not cut out to be in charge of this monumental rebuild.

If he was really the team's free-agent target, it also speaks to just how much owner Jerry Reinsdorf has restricted the club's spending.

Slater was signed to a $1.75 million deal with a chance to earn another $500k in incentives. That is not exactly a major free-agent splash for a team coming off a historic 121-loss season. That also does not scream top choice. Then again, this owner hates spending big money on free agents.

While Getz announced before the season ended that the franchise would not be spending much in free agency, the hope would be he would aim a bit higher than making Slater his prized free-agent addition.

Obviously, the Sox have more moves to make so on its face, this signing should not be the last of cheap deals being made Getz. Catcher is another position Getz is interested in addressing in free agency.

Signing Slater is a solid addition, even if he had a terrible 2024 season. It is a cheap, low-risk signing where the club is hoping he has a bounce-back season.

Slater has been known for crushing left-handed pitching before the 2024 season. If he can regain that form, he would be the perfect option to platoon Dominic Fletcher with in right field. Both can play excellent defense. Slater is good, while Fletcher is already elite.

Since Fletcher hits from the left side of the plate and has shown he might have a weak bat, this would be a great way to limit Fletcher's exposure for getting out against southpaws.

Still, a weary fan base did not need to hear a platoon option signee say he was a top free-agent target, not after enduring a record-breaking awful season due in part to a cheap owner.