Beloved Ex-White Sox All-Star dealt more tough news after Red Sox dissolve contract

As reports come out across baseball about option decisions, more tough news for a former White Sox all-star has been announced. Former White Sox all-star closer Liam Hendriks will hit free agency again after having his $12 million mutual option declined by the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox will instead pay Hendriks $2 million and the right-hander will search for a new deal on the open market. It’s been a tough few years for Hendriks, who established himself as a dominant force in the closer role during the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Athletics. Hendriks cashed in, signing a three year deal with the White Sox before the 2021 season and saving 75 games for the South Siders between 2021 and 2022. Hendriks was named an American League all-star in both years, and seemed in line for a third straight when a cancer diagnosis unexpectedly put his career on hold prior to the 2023 season.

One blow after another for Liam Hendriks

After announcing his cancer diagnosis in January of 2023, Hendriks stepped away from the team to undergo chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments. In April, Hendriks was declared cancer-free and began his journey back to the big leagues, rehabbing in the minors and finally making his big league return on May 29th. Unfortunately, Hendriks’ big league return didn’t last long. After just five games, Hendriks was placed on the injured list with an elbow problem, and would ultimately need Tommy John surgery, ending his 2023 season. Hendriks signed a two-year deal with the Red Sox as a free agent that offseason with the expectation that he may not pitch in 2024. Hendriks did miss the entire 2024 season and was nearing a return at the start of 2025. He was activated off the IL on April 19th and made his Red Sox debut on April 20th against the White Sox. The blows kept coming for Hendriks, though, who struggled to a 6.59 ERA in 14 appearances before a hip injury ended his season on May 30th.

Now, Hendriks will hit free agency again hoping to find a place to bounce back. He’ll be 37 in February, so he’s likely looking for a one-year deal at this point in his career. Nearly every Major League team will be in the market for bullpen help, so chances are someone will take a chance on Hendriks. Despite his struggles with health and performance, Liam's off-the-field contributions never stopped, and in 2025, he was the Red Sox nominee for the Roberto Clemente award.

Recognizing our 2025 Roberto Clemente Award nominee, Liam Hendriks!



Vote for Liam: https://t.co/U00ItzOd5h pic.twitter.com/nz4ApZrYB3 — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 16, 2025

As one of the more energetic and fun White Sox players in recent memory, it’s easy to root for Hendriks to find success wherever he goes. Liam and his wife, Kristi, did many great things for the White Sox community during their time in Chicago, and Liam was a big part of the 2021 team that won 93 games and the AL Central title. A healthy Liam Hendriks is fun to watch, so let’s hope Liam can land on his feet and revive his career in 2026.