Beloved White Sox catcher has exact take you'd expect on daring Josh Naylor play

The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays are fresh off an epic Game 7 clash in the ALCS, one which included plenty of highlights and heartbreaks.

However, one of the most bizarre plays in recent memory occurred early on in the contest, as Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor attempted to break up an inning-ending double play in the top of the first... by jumping into the ball with his helmet.

Josh Naylor was ruled out after further review pic.twitter.com/z4T8ZexXZM — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2025

As you can imagine, legendary Chicago White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski -- watching the game live on Foul Territory -- was hyped up by Naylor's dedication to winning, saying that the play was one of the most crazy things he's ever seen on a baseball field.

"I've done some crazy sh*t on the field, but I've never jumped and tried to get smoked by the ball before."@AJPierzynski12 couldn't believe how Josh Naylor tried to break up that double play. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GKM4gzbMCh — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 21, 2025

Naylor and Jorge Polanco (the batter) were ultimately ruled out for runner's interference, but the first baseman's dedication to the cause can't be denied.

White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski's praise for Josh Naylor shouldn't go overlooked

Naylor should take Pierzynski's comments as a source of pride, considering that the great White Sox catcher was involved in fair share of "crazy sh*t" on the baseball field.

After all, this is the same guy who, less than a year after winning the World Series (partially aided by racing to first on a maybe-kinda-dropped third strike), completely trucked Chicago Cubs catcher Michael Barrett in order to score on a sac fly in the second inning (in a regular season game on May 20). After being punched in the face by Barrett, Pierzynski proceeded to box practically half of the Cubs' bench in the ensuing fight.

That moment lives on in infamy in Cubs-White Sox lore, and it's a rather paradigmatic moment of Pierzynski's career. He was beloved by White Sox fans, and generally played the heel against all other fanbases.

Naylor doesn't have quite that kind of mean streak about him -- he and Ernie Clement (the fielder who attempted the throw that hit Naylor) had a good laugh about the play later in the game -- but he's the same kind of culture-setter that is beloved by teammates and fans. Even if he goes about his business in a slightly more cordial way, Naylor getting this kind of hype from Pierzynski is a big compliment.

The Mariners, of course, ended up losing the decisive Game 7 by a final score of 4-3 thanks to an all-time clutch home run by longtime White Sox nemesis George Springer. Naylor, a rumored offseason target of the White Sox, now hits free agency with the expectation of a big payday. Perhaps he'll be rewarded a bit extra for his win-at-all-costs display.