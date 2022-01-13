Blake Snell signing with the Dodgers helps the Chicago White Sox attempt to trade Garrett Crochet

The Chicago White Sox seem dead set on trading ace Garrett Crochet this offseason. A recent signing by the defending World Series champions will only further that.

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to spend in free agency even after winning a World Series. It would be nice for the White Sox to do that as not spending enough during the contention window allowed it to abruptly slam shut.

At least the Dodgers adding Snell will benefit the White Sox.

The best trade partner for the Sox is the Boston Red Sox and there are now 0-for-2 when it comes to adding pitching on the free-agent market.

Red Sox were in on both Snell and Kikuchi before losing out. They seek rotation upgrades and have preferred a lefty. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 27, 2024

Snell coming off the market means there are still two elite pitching free agents and another very good one Boston and other rumored trade partners for Crochet could pivot toward.

The Yankees, Red Sox and Orioles were all in on Blake Snell before he signed with the Dodgers, per source. Expect those three to remain active on the pitching market, with names like Corbin Burnes, Max Fried and Jack Flaherty among the top arms available. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 27, 2024

Someone will be left without a seat once the music stops playing.

Also, some of these franchises might find it cheaper to trade some prospects for two more years of club control that Crochet has along with his cheap contract projection for next season.

One benefit to Snell signing with the Dodgers is it hopefully removes Los Angeles from trying to trade for Crochet. The Dodgers have already fleeced White Sox GM Chris Getz once in a trade deadline deal involving Erick Fedde and Michael Kopech. You do not want Getz getting Jedi-mind tricked into another bad deal involving an ace they drafted and developed.

However, extending Crochet through the rest of the decade would be nice for the Sox.

That involves a deal that likely lands between what the Dodgers gave Tyler Glasnow and Snell's contract.

While Snell has a Cy Young, Crochet could argue he should be given at least Glasnow money. Since that is over $100 million, the team's ownership is probably more motivated to move Crochet.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale, who has close ties to the Sox front office, reports that the team is still going to trade Crochet this offseason. Hopefully, Getz has said no to the nugget in Nightengale's report that the Philadelphia Phillies want the Sox to take Alec Bohm, as that is trading for a player who only has two years of club control.

The Sox should be looking for players with more upside or at least more years of team control.

Circling back to the Boston Red Sox, losing out on two free-agent targets could motivate them to part with some of their young hitters to add a left-handed ace.

Jim Bowden, former Cincinnati Reds GM and current writer for the Athletic, thinks the Red Sox could part with big-league talent to get their ace.

MLB trade scenarios: Bowden on Garrett Crochet, Jordan Montgomery, Nolan Arenado and more https://t.co/F8M4nlVPUL — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) November 25, 2024

Wilyer Abreu has been a featured name the Red Sox could part with, especially if Boston wins the Juan Soto sweepstakes. Triston Casas has nothing but potential and club control to offer at first base. Something that is better than Andrew Vaughn.

Let's not rule out Baltimore getting motivated to deal from the tremendous hitting depth in their farm system. They might be getting light on elite prospects, but Enrique Bradford can be a menace on the base path, and Dylan Beavers projects to be a solid big-leaguer.

Needless to say, the White Sox should get some good offers for Crochet.

My full Garrett Crochet mock trades piece featuring five deals that I can as adequate value for the #WhiteSox ace!



Check it out and let me know which potential trade would be your favorite outcome⬇️https://t.co/jUlrOPJ0C2 — Elijah Evans (@ElijahEv8) November 22, 2024

Having Snell off the market removes one leverage ploy teams can use to avoid paying the White Sox price.