Braves might've just cued a White Sox reunion after latest rotation shuffle

The White Sox starting rotation has had a surprise resurgence over the past week and a half. Through the first six games of the season, the White Sox Opening Day rotation of Shane Smith, Sean Burke, Anthony Kay, Davis Martin, and Erick Fedde posted a 6.20 ERA and struggled to cover any sort of length. In the ten games since, the same group has a 1.66 ERA and has looked completely different. With Noah Schultz on his way and more young arms to follow, the White Sox could still be in the market for dependable innings, and thanks to an Atlanta Braves roster decision, a veteran option has just become available.

The #Braves today recalled LHP Dylan Dodd to Atlanta and designated LHP Martín Pérez for assignment. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 12, 2026

Perez, 35, spent the 2025 season with the White Sox where he posted a 3.54 ERA in 56 innings. Perez dealt with a couple injuries, including a shoulder strain that ended his season in mid-September, but when healthy, he was a solid left-handed presence in the White Sox rotation. The White Sox elected not to bring Perez back this offseason, and he inked a minor league deal with Atlanta just before the start of spring training. Perez got the call on March 30th and made three appearances for the Braves, posting a 3.14 ERA over 14.1 innings before his DFA this weekend.

Despite his age and journeyman status, Perez seems to still be able to get batters out at the big league level. He posted above-average numbers in hard hit and barrel percentage in his brief stint, and his slider/changeup heavy approach seems to still be fooling hitters. Many teams could use a reliable veteran lefty, and the White Sox are no exception. In fact, the White Sox are mentioned as one of the teams Perez could fit with in MLB Trade Rumors’ report about his DFA.

Martin Perez could provide the White Sox length in the bullpen

With Noah Schultz joining the White Sox rotation this week and the strong performance by the rotation in recent days, the White Sox may not have an opening in their rotation. They could, however, use Perez as an inning-eater in the bullpen. The bullpen has seen quite a big of shuffling in recent days with Tyler Schweitzer and Duncan Davitt both making one appearance before being optioned back to Charlotte. Jonathan Cannon’s lone appearance featured three walks and him exiting the game with the trainer on Sunday. The White Sox could use a reliable multi-inning arm that can take some pressure off Sean Newcomb and allow the White Sox to use him in a higher leverage role.

Newcomb has served in multiple roles in the White Sox pen, getting time in both higher leverage and multi-inning spots. With Grant Taylor frequently being used as an opener, however, the White Sox need to make sure they have a guy capable of throwing higher leverage innings alongside Jordan Leasure and Seranthony Dominguez. Newcomb can be that guy, and adding a veteran innings-eater like Martin Perez could make that happen.

There is still a long way to go in the 2026 MLB season. 16 games have been played and 146 remain on the schedule. The White Sox are going to need to add innings wherever they can find them both in the bullpen and the rotation, and the Atlanta Braves may have just gifted them that perfect opportunity.