Braves reach breaking point with former White Sox reliever after release

Left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer had some good seasons with the White Sox. Despite strong numbers, he became known more for his exit from the organization than his time on the roster. White Sox GM Chris Getz took over in August 2023, and his first major trade involved shipping Bummer to Atlanta for five players. Bummer posted strong numbers in 2024 and 2025 with Atlanta, but got off to a poor start this season. On Tuesday, Atlanta announced they were releasing Bummer, putting him on the free agent market for the first time in his career.

BREAKING: The Atlanta Braves have released LHP Aaron Bummer.



Bummer struggled heavily out of the bullpen this season, posting a 7.63 ERA and 1.826 WHIP across 19 appearances. pic.twitter.com/2uLRnAKYMR — 680 The Fan (@680TheFan) May 19, 2026

Bummer, drafted by the White Sox in the 19th round in 2014, made his big league debut in the White Sox bullpen in 2017. After a pair of solid seasons, Bummer’s real breakout came in 2019, where he posted a 2.13 ERA in 67.2 innings for the White Sox. This breakout led to Bummer inking a five-year extension with the White Sox before the 2020 season. Bummer posted strong numbers in 2021 and 2022 before dropping off a cliff in 2023 at the same time the White Sox rebuild collapsed. He was dealt to Atlanta and posted ERAs of 3.58 and 3.81 in his first two seasons. In 19 games in 2026, Bummer had a 7.63 ERA before his release. In his final outing on Monday, he allowed six earned runs in one inning, including two home runs and five walks.

Bummer's lack of control and grounders have led to his struggles in 2026

The walks have been the primary concern during Bummer’s poor start to the season. He’s walked ten hitters in 15.1 innings this season after walking just 17 and 18 in each of the past two years. There’s been a nearly 10% drop in his groundball rate this season, and his hard hit rate has risen to over 54%. Bummer’s pitches simply haven’t been as effective this season. He’s only 32, so he should still have some good years left in his arm. Perhaps a change of scenery is what Bummer needs to get back on track.

From the White Sox perspective, none of the players acquired for Bummer have become anything, and right-hander Riley Gowens is the only one still remaining in the White Sox organization. Some, like Michael Soroka, have gone on to have success with other organizations.

Could the White Sox explore a reunion with Bummer? Chris Getz knows him well from his time in the organization and the team has struggled to find stability with the bottom two spots in their bullpen. Trade acquisition Trevor Richards has struggled mightily during his first few outings and the team has yet to find a reliable third lefty behind Sean Newcomb and Bryan Hudson. Maybe a cheap deal for Bummer could make some sense for both sides, though I also understand if there’s no interest.

Aaron Bummer had a few productive seasons in Chicago, and I believe he’ll find a new home quickly whether it’s back in Chicago or elsewhere.