Brian Bannister implies exciting development for White Sox flamethrower Grant Taylor

White Sox pitcher Grant Taylor frequently lights up the radar gun with his triple-digit fastball. The former second-round pick has been nothing short of dominant in the White Sox bullpen this season, and it’s left some fans questioning what his role will be for the future. On one hand, having a closer with the dominant stuff of Taylor is a lovely asset, but Taylor could be one of the more dominant starters in baseball if the White Sox give him a shot to do so. White Sox Director of Pitching Brian Bannister joined Mully and Haugh on 104.3 The Score on Tuesday and provided some interesting information about the team’s plans for Grant Taylor’s future.

Brian Bannister shares insight on the White Sox's strategy of using Grant Taylor as an opener so often and how it fits with his long-term development.



The goal is to stretch out Taylor more at the start of games as he becomes more comfortable and as he gains efficiency. pic.twitter.com/1mnALIR8ob — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) April 14, 2026

“He was able to throw three innings in the minor leagues really really well,” Bannister said. “And was having a little bit more soreness on the recovery side of things. So I do think if he continues to progress, and I’ve said it over and over again, I am completely open to him being a starter in the Major Leagues. Really just want to do what’s best for him.”

Despite being among the league leaders in games started, Grant Taylor has yet to take on the role of a starter for the White Sox. His usage has been a mix between high leverage relief and opening ahead of other starters. As successful as Taylor has been in the opening role, it leaves the White Sox bullpen in a tough spot when they burn one of their most trustworthy relievers early in the game. If they’re going to keep him in the bullpen, I’d much rather see someone else open and Taylor remain protecting a lead in the seventh or eighth inning. In a perfect world though, Taylor would be given the chance to be a starting pitcher.

The White Sox concerns are valid, but Grant Taylor should be given a shot

I understand the White Sox concern. Grant Taylor’s extension on his delivery is among the highest of any pitcher in baseball. Other pitchers with similar profiles like Tyler Glasnow of the Dodgers and Johan Oviedo of the Red Sox are very talented but often injured. The White Sox mentality to this point has been that 80 innings of Taylor in relief is better than potentially less than that as a starter. The concern makes sense given the data available, but every pitcher is different, and I think it would be silly to commit Taylor to a bullpen role without trying him as a starter first.

If Taylor were to become a starter, he wouldn’t immediately be thrown into full length starts. The White Sox would likely be careful with stretching him out, starting him with 2-3 inning appearances and slowly building him up to longer outings. He likely wouldn't do full starts until next season. They’d like to try to get him as close to 100 innings as possible this season before increasing that capacity next year. The White Sox have done a piggybacking strategy in the minor leagues and paired some starters together and they could consider something similar with Taylor. A three-inning start by Taylor followed by five-innings from Erick Fedde, for example, could help get both pitchers work and stretch out Taylor. White Sox GM Chris Getz said he doesn't envision Taylor doing traditional starts this season, but said three inning openings isn't out of the question.

Whether Taylor ends up as a starter or a reliever long-term, he’s possibly the most electric arm on the team and will be a great asset wherever he ends up. Thanks to Bannister’s insight, the White Sox are at least considering the idea of Taylor’s future being in the rotation. If he’s able to successfully make that transition, the league should be on notice.

The simple truth is, Grant Taylor is electric, and he’ll be dominating hitters on the south side for years to come.