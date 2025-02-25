Chicago-area billionaire Justin Ishbia abandoned his bid to purchase the Minnesota Twins and instead is looking to increase his minority stake in the Chicago White Sox.

The original belief was he wanted to someday become the Sox controlling owner.

That could still be the endgame since current team chairman and controlling owner Jerry Reinsdorf will soon be turning 89 and has instructed his heirs that upon his death, the team is to be sold.

A new report suggests that Ishbia might be buying up more shares to help the White Sox get a cash infusion toward building a new stadium on the vacant land known as the 78.

.@dan_bernstein: “There remains an opening for The 78 and the Sox ... It’s an issue of timing where (the state wants) the message to sink in with the Bears first.



“The influx of cash from Justin Ishbia may allow the White Sox to increase their contribution and lower the ask.” pic.twitter.com/n5X3WL1MPD — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) February 24, 2025

Ishbia is currently building the most expensive house ever in Winnetka, IL so why not also help develop a stadium projected that is estimated to cost somewhere between $1.2 and $1.9 billion.

What local sports radio host Dan Bernstein of 670 the Score is suggesting is the only way the Illinois state government will consider giving any public money toward the new stadium's construction is if the White Sox contribute more than the reported $200 million Reinsdorf is willing to kick in.

Justin Ishbia is reportedly worth $5.1 billion and his billionaire brother Mat, is worth almost $10 billion according to Forbes live tracker. Clearly, they have enough money to bridge the funding gap.

Bernstein suggested from his contacts who are in the know that nothing is going to change short-term when it comes to the team's ownership structure. He did hint that it is okay to have guarded optimism that the two billionaire brothers could assume control someday.

That would be huge given their deep pockets.

.@ajpierzynski12 believes a Justin Ishbia-led White Sox organization would be a behemoth and could buy "superstars."



"You know what they're going to become?" Pierzynski says. "What the Cubs should become — a powerhouse in the Central."



Listen: https://t.co/dQUxCrYUWB pic.twitter.com/DeDItozaWw — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) February 24, 2025

It does make sense for Justin to want to invest in developing the 78. It is Chicago's last non-developed neighborhood, hence the reason it is called the 78. It also makes more sense for him to help develop the area with the intention of owning the team after Jerry is no longer with us.

Given he helped Jerry's sons buy out some of Jerry's limited partners, it also makes sense for his estate to turn to the Ishbias as a potential buyer.

The short-term cloudiness of these recent reports just reeks of Jerry trying to hold onto his hobby--own a baseball (badly I might add) and to make sure there is still a bidding process for his beloved baseball team.

Still, give Reinsdorf credit for approaching Justin Ishbia in the first place as it got the Ishbia brothers to abandon their bid to buy a division rival. It might also give Jerry the legacy ballpark that he desperately wants to avoid covering the costs to make it a reality.