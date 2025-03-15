The Chicago White Sox’s biggest loss this year has already come, and it’s the one fans least expected.

MLB recently announced on X that the Sox will get new City Connect uniforms this year. Arizona, Boston, Colorado, Houston, Miami, San Francisco, and Washington will also get a City Connect redesign.

JUST IN: 8 teams will have new City Connect uniforms this year 👀



Which ones are you looking forward to most? pic.twitter.com/QAInylYtY9 — MLB (@MLB) March 14, 2025

Although the Sox aren’t a top team, their 2021 City Connect jerseys are among the most iconic and beloved alternate jerseys in the league.

The white gothic text on top of the dark gray and black uniforms lined with white pinstripes is a fan favorite. Jake Mintz of Yahoo Sports ranked Chicago fifth-best for their City Connect uniforms, and Joon Lee of ESPN ranked them second-best.

Updating some of these City Connect jerseys is odd. Arizona, Colorado, Miami, and Washington also have some of the best-designed jerseys. The Diamondbacks’ desert brown with cursive lettering, the Rockies’ snowy green mountains, the Astros’ galactic blue and futuristic orange print, and Washington’s pink cherry blossoms against the charcoal gray are all some of the best patterns MLB has seen in years.

If the Sox are going to get a new City Connect, fans expect it to be better than New Era’s latest ball cap designs.

As part of their 59fifty line, New Era released their “Overlap” hat line that has caused controversy and mockery. Though The Sox’s “Overlap” cap hasn’t warranted much social media attention with its white logo covering basic “Chicago” lettering on an all-black hat, this ball cap (and the entire line) certainly isn’t worthy of buying unless it’s for the gimmick.

MLB pulled multiple New Era “Overlap” edition hats due to their controversial designs.@ReneePwash and @readDanwrite break it down in the FOS studio ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jMloJbckJX — Front Office Sports Today (@FOS_Today) March 14, 2025

For four years, Sox fans have been able to hang their hat, literally and figuratively, on having one of the coolest uniforms in the last ten years of baseball. And with that being taken away, it’s unlikely that the Sox will positively make another top-ten list this year outside of the farm system rankings.

Sox fans have high standards for this year’s new City Connect uniforms. Hopefully, they’ll look as smooth as Davis Martin’s kick change or Luis Robert’s monster home runs, but there are never guarantees with the Sox.