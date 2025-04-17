The Chicago White Sox emphasize the future is now with Edgar Quero's call-up

The Chicago White Sox are calling up another one of their prized prospects.

International baseball insider Francys Romero is reporting that one of the six White Sox top-100 prospects, catcher Edgar Quero, who will make his MLB debut on Thursday. SoxMachine.com White Sox beat writer James Fegan confirmed Romero's report.

As Francys reports here, I can also confirm that Edgar Quero is headed to Chicago. https://t.co/EqYuCMkzD8 — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 16, 2025

MLB.com's White Sox beat writer Scott Merkin also is reporting Quero will be coming to Chicago.

The #WhiteSox are calling up MLB's No. 62 overall Edgar Quero for what would be his Major League debut, per @scottmerkin.



The catcher has an .856 OPS in 15 games this year: https://t.co/3xkM0a6EU0 pic.twitter.com/WmCQvHL5y7 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 17, 2025

Quero's call-up should bolster a sluggish offense.

The Sox's sixth-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline was off to a torrid start at Triple-A Charlotte with a .333 average and a .856 OPS. He also has six multi-hit games in the Knights' young season.

Edgar Quero has impressed so far in his 2025 campaign, batting .333 with six multi-hit games already.



He caught up with @SmithKendall__ pre-game today to talk his solid start at the plate, playing with Kyle Teel, and more. pic.twitter.com/kzDCRzh08M — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 16, 2025

His debut will come almost a week after the White Sox called up their eighth-ranked prospect, infielder Chase Meidroth.

It is good to see the Sox front office embrace bringing up players who, hopefully, will make up the core of their next competitive team.

However, the team is bringing up Meidroth and Quero only after it became impossible for them to accrue a full year of service time.

By waiting until after April 11, the Sox can get up to almost an entire full season of production from Quero and Meidroth without burning a year of club control.

That is called service time manipulation for those scoring at home. That was a practice MLB was hoping to get rid of by providing draft pick compensation for those teams who call up their prospects early enough and end up winning awards like AL Rookie of the Year.

While Meidroth's has an amazing ability to get on base, that likely would not garner him the award. Quero does have the potential with his hitting ability to have contended for the award.

During a build like this, it would be nice to have a couple more first-round picks.

However, Quero was also in the minors to get some reps at DH since fellow top catching prospect Kyle Teel hopefully gets called up soon, too.

The Sox will want both of those bats in the lineup everyday and since only one can catch, the other is going to have to play another position or DH.

I spoke recently to Sergio Santos, the manager for @KnightsBaseball, and he was talking about balancing playing time between catchers Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero. They emphasized early work a little bit more with the split reps. Also... — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 16, 2025

Santos: "Then when it comes to sides or bullpens, they have been great about wanting to catch the pitchers so they can work on all their skillsets. This game has a funny way of taking care of things and I’m sure in the next couple of weeks some games will open up." #prophetic — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 16, 2025

Being a designated hitter is mostly about getting mental reps since if a player has a bad at-bat at DH, they do not have the luxury of playing in the field to forget about it.

So service time manipulation was not the sole reason until waiting until mid-April to call up Quero.

The team has not announced a corresponding move. It will be interesting to see if the Sox carry three catchers.

However, they do need his ability to bat right-handed from the catcher spot since veterans Omar Narvaez and Matt Thaiss are both lefties.

Although if Quero can keep hitting in the big leagues like he did in the minors, just DH him and take the offensive boost.