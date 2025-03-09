The Chicago White Sox farm system gets another rave review

The Chicago White Sox farm system has received some more praise.

MLB Pipeline listed the Sox prospect pool among its top 10 in the publication's most recent rankings of all 30 MLB organizations.

The new farm system rankings were revealed by @MLBPipeline yesterday 📊



Are there any surprises to you in these rankings? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/v6vBBcDGTa — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 8, 2025

The Sox check in at No. 6.

That is a five-spot jump from MLB Pipeline's 2024 midseason rankings. Even more impressive is the White Sox leapt from 20th at the start of the 2024 season.

Since the start of the 2024 season, the White Sox have added 14 prospects to the team's top 30 prospect list according to MLB Pipeline.

However, a lot of major-league talent had to be traded for the White Sox to add those players, including ace pitcher Garrett Crochet.

This is the latest top 10 ranking for the White Sox farm system.

Baseball America ranked the White Sox prospect pool fourth last month. FanGraphs also had the Sox at No. 4 at the end of 2024.

In addition, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter placed the White Sox fourth at the end of 2024.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel is really impressed with White Sox farm system as he listed the club No. 2 in his recent rankings (a subscription is required to access content linked).

The Athletic's Keith Law is the only prospect guru who ranked the White Sox prospect pool outside of the top 10.

There should be some caution as the White Sox farm system is considered top heavy.

The White Sox have six prospects ranked among MLB Pipeline's Top 100. However, that number could be cut in half as shortstop Colson Montgomery along with catchers Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero are expected to graduate from prospect status at some point this season.

Pitchers Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith are considered the two best left-handed pitching prospects, but they could be leaving their prospect status by next season.

However, pitcher Grant Taylor should be cracking the top 100 at some point this season. He has been impressive in spring training and if he can stay healthy this season--he missed most of 2024 with a lat injury--it is just a matter of time before he joins the esteemed rankings.

Grant Taylor seals a 6-out save with ... 6 K's 💪



The @whitesox No. 7 prospect has not allowed a run through 3 spring appearances: pic.twitter.com/x11DvrELEz — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 9, 2025

Outfielder George Wolkow has the potential to crack the top 100 so long as he can down on his striketouts.

Also, the team's top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline, is currently dealing with some injuries. Pitchers Ky Bush, Juan Carela, and Blake Larson are out of the season after needing Tommy John surgery.

Being cautiously optimistic is probably the best way to approach all this farm system hype.

The rebuild at the end of last decade also had a highly thought crop of prospects and that only yielded two playoff wins.

Until the White Sox organization can consistently draft and develop well, along with getting some hits in the international free agent market, there is a good chance all this hype eventually turns into disappointment.