Even in the darkness, the Chicago White Sox's future is bright

The Chicago White Sox were the worst team in baseball last season, as they lost 121 games.

This astronomical number of losses was good enough to break the 1962 New York Mets record for the most defeats in a 162-game season.

Now that the Sox are a year removed from that season, the organization enters the second year of their rebuild, where the hope is that some of their young players have success.

There's a bright future ahead

After hitting rock bottom, the White Sox can only ascend from being the worst team in Major League Baseball history. This season marks the second year in the rebuild of the White Sox, and even though this season will likely feature another 100-loss season, the future is indeed bright for the Sox.

The White Sox were ranked as one of the top farm systems in baseball, with MLB.com having them as the sixth-best. This was a big leap from 2024 when they ranked 11th.

What should give fans some hope is the White Sox's top two lefties, Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith. Schultz is the White Sox's top-ranked prospect, and Smith is third overall for the organization. Both also appear on MLB's top 100 list, with Schultz ranking as the 16th-best prospect and Smith as the 34th.

Smith and Schultz were in big-league camp this spring as they both received non-roster invites. Both had great springs in the few appearances they've made, with the two of them not allowing an earned run.

Since the White Sox are playing their young players this season, Schultz and Smith could debut this year. Both were recently assigned to minor league camp and will likely start the season at Triple-A.

Accepting the rebuild

The best thing that fans can do for this season to give themselves hope is to accept that the White Sox are in a rebuild.

Ownership has proven not to be trusted with the direction of where the Sox should go, but General Manager Chris Getz appears to have a vision.

Getz made it his mission to bring in Will Venable to be the White Sox manager. Venable won the World Series in 2023 with the Texas Rangers and brings a record of winning to the White Sox organization.

Getz also brought in some key free agents, who will help mentor the young guys and be trade pieces to further the rebuild.

Players like Martín Pérez, Bryse Wilson, and Brandon Drury could all net the White Sox a decent haul of prospects or big-league-ready players to help get the Sox in a position to be more competitive for next season.

This rebuild has the feeling that it could be a short one, with all the talent quickly coming down the pike. Hopefully, this is a short rebuild, and the White Sox can be competitive in the next couple of years.