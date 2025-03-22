Chicago White Sox get more devastating injury news this time involving Drew Thorpe

The Chicago White Sox got more bad news regarding an injury, with right-hander Drew Thorpe being the latest to be bit by the injury bug.

Thorpe left his minor league start the other day after having some discomfort in his elbow. Now, it seems like the inevitable has happened, with MLB.com’s Scott Merkin reporting that Thorpe will have Tommy John surgery and miss the entire 2025 season.

A few updates per Sox:



Drew Thorpe will undergo Tommy John surgery in the near future. Dr. Keith Meister will perform the procedure.



Brandon Drury sustained a fractured left thumb and will have a follow up visit with Dr. Donald Sheridan on Monday in Scottsdale — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 22, 2025

Sad news for Thorpe

The news that Thorpe will miss the season is sad, to say the least, as he was trying to ramp himself up after not appearing in a Cactus League game this spring. Thorpe had surgery on his right elbow this offseason to remove some bone fragments, which were causing him discomfort during the 2024 season.

Thorpe was one of the key pieces in the trade that sent right-hander Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres at the beginning of last season and was supposed to be a key contributor to the Sox rebuild.

Thorpe didn’t have the best start to his MLB career, going 3-3 with a 5.48 ERA and 1.263 WHIP in his first 44.1 innings in the league. Thorpe was looking to be better this year and further along his development. Sadly, that will have to wait till next year.

The White Sox have four confirmed pitchers who will need Tommy John surgery this season: Prelander Berro, Juan Carela, Ky Busch, and now Drew Thorpe. Top prospect Mason Adams also left a start this spring with elbow discomfort and is waiting to see if he will need the surgery. If he does that would mark five pitchers to have the surgery.