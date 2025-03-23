The Chicago White Sox have made a surprising move in the latest round of cuts

The Chicago White Sox will play one more spring training game after today before wrapping things up and traveling north to Chicago to begin the season.

Before they do so the White Sox still have to make some cuts to the roster to get it down to 26 players to start the season.

The Sox did just that by making a few more trimmings to the roster leaving 39 players in camp.

The Chicago White Sox make a surprising cut to the roster

The White Sox have decided to option right-handed pitcher Gus Varland to Triple-A Charlotte and release infielder Brandon Drury in the latest wave of cuts to the roster, leaving 39 players in camp.

Drury is out after his injury

Drury’s release comes on the heels of fracturing his thumb, which derailed his chances of making the Opening Day roster.

Drury was on the path to making the roster after tearing the cover off the ball this spring. In 13 games this spring, the 32-year-old Drury hit .410/..439/.821 for an OPS of 1.260.

Drury was looking to have a bounce-back season with the Sox after having a disappointing year offensively, where he hit .169/.242/.228 with an OPS and OPS+ of .469 and 35 in 97 games with the Los Angeles Angels.

Sadly, Drury was on a minor league deal, and with the White Sox not wanting to waste a 40-man spot and having him start the season on the injured list, Drury was expendable.

With Drury now out, White Sox's No. 8 overall prospect Chase Meidroth’s path to making his first career Opening Day roster looks sealed.