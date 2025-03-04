The Chicago White Sox missed out on an opportunity to bring back Jose Quintana on the cheap

The one thing the Chicago White Sox could have done after cutting payroll despite coming off a record setting in futility season was to bring Jose Quintana back to the Southside.

Even though it made a lot of sense for Quintana to come back to the White Sox where he was an All-Star last decade and posted a 3.51 ERA in six-and-half seasons, the frugal offseason meant it was likely not going to happen.

The dream of his triumphant return officially ended yesterday when Quintana signed with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Guess Sox fans just cannot have nice things.

At least, American Family Field is not a long drive from Chicago in case you want to see how the former Sox hero is doing.

However, the frustrating part is Quintana could have been had for cheap.

I’m back to not understanding why the #WhiteSox wouldn’t have signed him at a larger sum. https://t.co/OxKzidQjOe — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) March 4, 2025

He actually signed with the small market Brewers for less than what the Sox will pay Martin Perez by the end of 2025.

Perez is making the smaller base salary at $3.5 million, but he will get a $1.5 million buy out after the season.

So, the Sox could have had Quintana for $750k less. That difference matters when this franchise is pinching its pennies because of attendance dropping and the team's new regional sports network, CHSN, not being on Comcast's Xfinity.

On the flip side, maybe owner Jerry Reindsorf could have figuratively gone through his couch cushions to find the extra $4.25 million, and the Sox could have had both Quintana and Perez.

The Sox were going to need a lefty to replace ace Garrett Crochet. Quintana would have also been able to replace some of the strikeouts Crochet took with him to Boston.

The Sox now have to replace over 200 strikeouts with Crochet gone. Having Quintana and Perez would have helped make up that difference.

Instead, the Sox are going to have use weak contact and funky deliveries to get outs because it seems that is more cost effective.

Quintana's days of throwing over 150 strikeouts are over. He still has had an 18.8% K-percentage in each of the past two seasons. For an infield defense that is still suspect, having a veteran who is coming off a season with a .263 BABIP would have been nice since he found ways to keep the ball from not being put into a play with regularity.

Plus, with prospect Ky Bush now missing the season with Tommy John surgery and young hurler Drew Thorpe likely starting the season on the 15-day IL after a setback from elbow surgery, Quintana would not have taken away precious development innings.

Maybe, Quintana wanted to sign with a contender and that is his choice. However, maybe another million or two with the wink and nod that he would be traded to a contender at the deadline should have gotten him to return.