Chicago White Sox MLB The Show 25 ratings are out, and it is not very complimentary

Top Prospects and Future Ratings

One of the biggest unknowns heading into MLB The Show 25 is how the White Sox’s young talent will be rated.

Braden Montgomery, who was selected 12th overall by the Boston Red Sox before being traded to the White Sox in the Garrett Crochet deal, may have a low overall due to not yet playing in a minor league game, but he should carry a high potential rating.

His potential rating will determine how quickly he can develop and contribute to the major league roster. If given strong potential ratings, these prospects could be just a few seasons away from making an impact on the virtual White Sox roster.

The 1st White Sox home run of Spring Training belongs to Colson Montgomery! pic.twitter.com/Qoe7Hvb0bq — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 22, 2025

Players like Noah Schultz and Colson Montgomery have yet to receive official ratings, but it’s safe to assume they will fall in the 60s overall range. Catchers Edgar Quero and Kyle Teel are also expected to have solid potential and respectable overalls behind the plate, making them valuable future assets in Franchise Mode.

Positive Takeaways

While the White Sox have some of the lowest-rated players in the game, players interested in Diamond Dynasty should take advantage of the low prices of White Sox cards.

These lower-rated cards can be flipped for profit or used to earn better cards through collections and challenges. Their roster could still provide value in certain game modes. Players looking to build a competitive team on a budget may find useful pieces within the roster, whether in Franchise Mode or online play.

The MLB The Show 25 ratings for the White Sox aren’t pretty, but they paint a realistic picture of where the team stands heading into the season. With no gold-tier players and a drastic drop for Luis Robert Jr., it’s clear the team has a lot to prove both on the field and in the digital realm.