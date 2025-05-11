It would be nice if the Chicago White Sox move on from these 4 players

Clearly, the Chicago White Sox are not a talented team. That is what happens when you are in the dog days of a rebuild and are cutting payroll despite coming off of a historic losing season.

While it feels like the White Sox have been in more games this season, they have the same number of blowout defeats at this point in the season than they did last season. The overall record is not far off from where the team was in 2024, either.

At least the 2025 campaign has had some more easy victories, and it is looking like there might be some players who will be aroud to help the team win in 2027.

Pitchers Sean Burke and Shane Smith look like they will be the anchors of the starting rotation on the next competitive team, which hopefully is only a few years away. Mike Vasil should have a role in the bullpen. Chase Meidroth, Brooks Baldwin, and Edgar Quero also look like they should be core pieces of the lineup.

Then there's the players that are in the lineup every day that will certainly not be around when the White Sox are competitive again. Four players specifically come to mind and it would nice to see the White Sox move away from them all.

4 players the White Sox should move on from

Andrew Vaughn

Maybe some competition will get Vaughn going since Tim Elko has finally been promoted to the big-league club. Vaughn has hit two home runs over the past two games since that news broke.

swung for the heavens pic.twitter.com/MdMw80xGuA — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 10, 2025

However, with Vaughn it is always seems to be one step forward and two steps back. He had a terrible at-bat with the bases loaded in the seventh inning on Friday night. His inning-ending strikeout killed any chance to blow the game wide-open.

Vaughn also made a huge baserunning mistake in Thursday's blowout loss to the Kansas City Royals. Vaughn hit a double while the Sox were still trailing 2-0, got to third on a sneaky baserunning decision, but then got too greedy when he bolted for home on a weakly hit bouncer. He was easily gunned down and the Sox did not score in the inning.

Will Venable speaks on the #WhiteSox loss to the Royals today.@yuenglingbeer Sox Postgame Live pic.twitter.com/dEG2gjjbtL — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) May 8, 2025

It just gets exhausting seeing a guy getting $5.8 million this season when all he has ever done is produce replacement-level numbers as a first baseman. That $5.8 million could have been used toward getting a few more bullpen arms that could get some outs and then be flipped at the trade deadline for promising prospects.

Maybe Elko's presence will get the best out of Vaughn, but it feels like hoping for the best version of Vaughn is never going to become a reality.

Joshua Palacios

Palacios' slash line is .190/.301/.254. While Michael A. Taylor is also an offensive liability, at least Taylor provides elite defense at any outfield position and a decade of major league experience.

Palacios is -3 defensive runs saved and -1 outs above average in right field. Injuries have ravaged the White Sox outfield, but Corey Julks and Dominic Fletcher are producing better than expected at Triple-A. One of them has earned the right to get a second chance in the big leagues.

Fletcher hits left-handed, so he can easily replace Palacios and provide better defense with more upside on offense.

Jacob Amaya

Jacob Amaya laid down a nice safety-squeeze bunt during the seventh inning go-ahead rally. However, bunting is about the only thing he can be trusted to do well.

That bunt put his average over .100 for the first time since April 17th.

Amaya's defense has been solid, but that's not enough to earn him a roster spot. He has -2 defensive runs saved and a neutral outs above average. He is unquestionably one of the worst hitters in all of Major League Baseball.

Despite terrible production at the plate, he keeps surviving all these roster moves where he should be the player who gets DFA'd.

Jared Shuster

Shuster struggled with consistency last season and it has been more of the same during his latest run with the club.

Command continues to be his problem, as shown in his 1.46 WHIP last season. This year his WHIP is at 1.89 through seven appearances.

This season should be about cycling threw bullpen arms to find out who can be in the pen moving forward. While the club should be fair and give pitchers a long enough stint to prove themselves, Shuster should be an exception.

The reason is clear; he struggles with command. He has already been given enough runway. It's time for the White Sox to check out out other pitchers who can get outs without making things so stressful.