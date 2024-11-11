The Chicago White Sox must acquire the best position prospects in a potential Garrett Crochet trade

The Chicago White Sox front office seems intent on trading ace pitcher Garrett Crochet this offseason.

Such is life when that is the only way to improve the batting order since the franchise is sitting out free agency despite losing a record-setting 121 games.

General manager Chris Getz wants bats in return for his ace.

White Sox need to address shortcomings on offense and there are a few road to travel to tackle such an issue: https://t.co/wC6iF3nWe9 — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) November 8, 2024

It makes sense considering four of the Sox's top 10 prospects are position players with one at the Complex League and another at Low-A ball.

The White Sox have third baseman Bryan Ramos, catcher Edgar Quero, and shortstop Colson Montgomery, who are among their top 15 prospects that are at or close to being ready to contribute at the big leagues.

All three have the potential to be very good players. However, Montgomery, the team's top-hitting prospect, struggled to hit this season at Triple-A. A strong finish to the season, along with a good showing in the Arizona Fall League, provides hope he can be a stud in the Corey Seager mold. Then again, he might be nothing more than another Paul DeJong in the majors.

Quero is the team's starting catcher of the future, with Korey Lee providing a couple more seasons as a cheap backup catcher.

Some within the fan base hope that if the Sox do trade Crochet, the team avoids acquiring another catcher since they appear set at that position through the rest of the decade.

While the logic seems sound, this franchise is coming off a season where it won just 41 games while having the worst offense in baseball.

Getz should not be picky, even if he seems set at a position. If the Baltimore Orioles want Crochet and are offering up catcher Samuel Basallo as the crown jewel, then have him included. He can play first base too.

If the Detroit Tigers think Crochet is the missing piece and offer up catcher Thayron Liranzo as part of their package of prospects, then fine, bring him in.

If the Boston Red Sox want to include shortstop Kristian Campbell and catcher Kyle Tell, both top 25 prospects according to MLB Pipeline, then make the deal.

At this point, beggars cannot be choosers, and the White Sox are the ultimate beggars with what they need to add in terms of impact bats. Right now, Luis Robert Jr. is the only player who fits the description of an impact hitter. Even then, the hope is all this losing has not broken him since he regressed so much.

The only position Getz should turn his nose up at is pitching. The Sox have plenty of it. Even then, the bullpen was so awful, and since this team does not pay pitchers, it cannot hurt to add some more.

So if the Sox are going to part with their only value player, they best be getting full value and then some in return regardless of if they are covered at a position.