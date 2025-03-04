The Chicago White Sox must target these two Seattle Mariners prospects in a Luis Robert Jr. trade

With Spring Training underway and Luis Robert Jr. off to a strong start, trade speculation continues to rise around the Chicago White Sox former All-Star centerfielder.

Robert made an early statement with an impressive performance against the Mariners on Saturday, going 2-for-4 with a home run and 3 RBIs, further reinforcing his value on the trade market.

He also homered in the Sox's most recent spring training game against the Athletics.

As the Chicago White Sox explore trade possibilities for their star outfielder, they should prioritize acquiring high-upside prospects who can help reshape their future.

Two standout prospects from the Seattle Mariners’ system made a lasting impression in the same game on Saturday against the White Sox, and both could be valuable additions in a potential trade.

Lazaro Montes

Montes made an impact when he substituted into right field and went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run against the White Sox on Saturday.

Ranked as the Mariners’ No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline and 42nd overall in the Top 100, the left-handed slugger possesses elite raw power, which remains the defining aspect of his offensive profile.

He generates outstanding bat speed with plenty of loft in his swing, allowing him to drive the ball with force and produce some of the hardest contact in the minor leagues. Originally signed for $2.5 million in the 2021-22 international class, Montes features a 65-grade power tool, projecting a 25-30 home run potential at the major league level.

The 20-year-old slugger posted impressive offensive numbers last season, averaging .288 with 21 home runs.

While strikeouts are a notable part of his game, Montes offsets them with a disciplined approach at the plate, achieving a 14.4 percent walk rate in 2024 as he sharpens his pitch selection.

Montes has drawn comparisons to slugging Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez due to their similar physical characteristics and swing paths. Defensively, Montes is a below-average fielder with limited mobility, making it likely he will see significant time as a designated hitter as his career progresses.

At 6-foot-3, he has the physical presence to play a corner outfield spot, but his offensive prowess will be his defining asset at the major league level. The White Sox are in dire need of impactful bats, and Montes’ power potential makes him a compelling target. If Chicago can persuade the Mariners to include him in a trade package, it could be a major step toward enhancing their future lineup.

Felnin Celesten

Another player the White Sox should consider in a Luis Robert Jr. trade is shortstop Felnin Celesten. Signed for $4.7 million in the 2023 international class, Celesten is ranked as the No. 2 player in that signing period. He currently sits at No. 74 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list and is ranked fifth in the Mariners' system.

At just 19 years old, Celesten showcased his offensive capabilities last season, posting a .352 batting average while consistently playing shortstop.

A switch-hitter, he is still refining his swing from both sides of the plate, displaying quick hands and an athletic, fast-twitch swing. While he currently leans more toward a hit-over-power profile, there is confidence that he will learn to elevate the ball more consistently as he develops.

In the same game and inning that Montes hit his home run, Celesten also contributed with a single and a double in the bottom of the ninth. Celesten missed out on making his pro debut after signing due to a Grade 2 hamstring injury and later underwent season-ending surgery in July to repair his left hamate bone.

Despite these setbacks, he remains one of the most intriguing young talents in Seattle’s system. His speed is still a factor, although he now projects more as an above-average runner, potentially influenced by his previous hamstring issue.

His raw talent and athleticism suggest he could take a significant leap forward in 2025 as he progresses through the lower minor league levels. If his development continues on an upward trajectory, he could soon find himself climbing prospect rankings and becoming a key piece in any team’s long-term plans.

While the White Sox secured a dominant 18-9 victory over the Mariners on Saturday, the biggest takeaway from the game may not have been the score. Instead, the performances of Montes and Celesten highlighted their potential as future impact players.

If the White Sox are serious about retooling their roster through a Luis Robert Jr. trade, targeting these two promising prospects could yield significant benefits in the years to come.