Chicago White Sox News: Pitcher James Karinchak signs minor-league deal, Drew Thorpe has a setback

It seems like the Chicago White Sox's plan to improve their terrible bullpen by signing a lot of relievers off the free-agent scrap heap and hoping for a bounce-back season.

It makes some sense given that the Sox are not spending much this offseason, and if they can get a few of these arms to return to form, it should yield a nice return at the trade deadline. Remember, last year's trade deadline was kind to bullpen arms.

Add James Karinchak to the list of bullpen arms the Sox are hoping can revive their career on the Southside

The Sox have signed the former Cleveland Guardians' reliever to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training. That brings the number of non-roster invites to 25.

Karinchak was available after a shoulder injury limited him to a few appearances at Triple-A. Also, he struggles with his command.

Shoulder injury limited Karinchak to just a handful of appearances in AAA last year. Guardians writers noted a dip in fastball velocity.



We'll see if he's healthy. https://t.co/P6oL7AiSb0 — Josh Nelson - Sox Machine (@soxmachine_josh) January 25, 2025

He does have a career 3.10 ERA with a 36.3% strikeout rate over five seasons in Cleveland. He also had 11 saves in 2021, so there is a buy-low potential closer in this move if he makes the 26-man roster.

Karinchak is also known for hitting Jose Abreu in the face with a pitch during a 2021 matchup which caused then manager Tony La Russa's famous scoot out of the dugout that turned into a humorous GIF.

Drew Thorpe suffers setback in recovery from elbow surgery.

Thorpe was on a heater last season until a bone spur in his elbow required him to get surgery to shave it down. The hope is that discomfort being alleviated will allow his fastball to tick back into the 93-94 mph range. That should set up his devasting change-up more effectively.

Although, it may take a little bit time to figure that out as Thorpe told reporters at SoxFest that he suffered a setback in his recovery.

Drew Thorpe had a soreness setback this off-season. He got a cortisone shot today and hopes to pick up playing catch later this week. Will start Spring Training behind but not sure by how much. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) January 24, 2025

It does not sound like something that should be too alarming, but the hope is Thorpe can leverage that outstanding change-up into being an ace like Aaron Nola or Mark Buehrle. He needs his fastball to be a tick faster than the 90-91 mph it was hitting since it lacks movement.

The good thing is the Sox do not need a fifth starter until the middle of April. Not saying Thorpe is a fifth starter, but if Thorpe needs time to recover, he can be slotted into that spot to buy more recovery time.