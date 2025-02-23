Chicago White Sox News: Prelander Berroa injured, Colson Montgomery homers in 1st spring training game

At one point the Chicago White Sox looked to be in midseason form during their first spring training game.

They had defensive miscues, Jared Shuster got hit hard, and the White Sox lost.

Thankfully, this is not midseason. New manager still Will Venable has time to work with the current group of players to clean up some of these issues before Opening Day. Well, at least he has time to make sure it does not look like a clown show.

No team looks like a finished product during the first exhibition game. Plus, this team is projected to lose over 100 games, so losing the first spring training game should come as no surprise.

There were two major notes to emerge from the Sox's 7-3 loss to the Cubs.

Colson Montgomery makes his first statement that he should break camp as the Opening Day shortstop.

There are plenty of position battles going on in spring training. The only one that feels rigged is shortstop where it appears the front office is giving top-five prospect Colson Montgomery an easy path to win the job.

He is the only one among the contenders for the job that has major upside despite hitting under .220 at Triple-A last season.

He had a strong September for the Charlotte Knights and an impressive Arizona Fall League to signal he could be turning a corner and is ready to reach his high ceiling.

Montgomery gave another example by hitting the White Sox first home run of spring training.

The 1st White Sox home run of Spring Training belongs to Colson Montgomery! pic.twitter.com/Qoe7Hvb0bq — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 22, 2025

It was also encouraging to see him go yard after he struck out swinging on three pitches in his first at-bat.

Reliever Prelander Berroa exits his appearance with an injury.

Berroa is being counted on this season to be a key piece in the bullpen. The hope is he can be one of the team's high-leverage relievers after showing some promise late last season.

He exited the game with what the team described as right elbow discomfort.

Prelander Berroa left today’s game with right elbow discomfort. He will be further evaluated tonight. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 22, 2025

Hopefully, it is nothing too serious but usually, that is the precursor to something that will require a long IL stint.