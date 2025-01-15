Chicago White Sox News: Recent signings continue to stack depth in case of injuries

The countdown to Spring Training has begun, and the latest players to be invited to Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona in February are catcher Omar Narváez and pitcher Jonathan Heasley.

Narváez rejoins the Sox after short stints with the Mariners, Brewers, and Mets.

Offensively he had little success after leaving Chicago, except in 2019 when he slashed a career-best .278/.353/.460, and in 2021 when he appeared in his first All-Star Game. Outside of those two years, however, he struggled to remain productive at-bats.

Although Narváez has historically been known as a solid backup catcher, his last season with the Mets indicates that his defensive reputation has taken a sour turn.

He only caught 5.7% of stolen bases in Queens, which is paltry compared to the 20.3% league percentage.

And while he didn’t allow any passed balls, Narváez also recorded his lowest fielding percentage and second-lowest range factor per game in his catching career, faring well below league average in each. Though he only played 28 games, Narváez didn’t make a compelling case to be the Mets’ starter.

For only $505,500, the Sox bought themselves a very cheap insurance policy this year in Narváez. Korey Lee and Matt Thaiss will be the go-to catchers to start the season, but Kyle Teel will surely be given a chance to serve as the backup unless things go awry.

Edgar Quero, the No. 6 Sox prospect, would be the last option before the Sox start Narváez. If worst comes to worst, the Sox have a fail-safe plan with a guy they know quite well.

Like Narváez, Heasley also has a slim chance of throwing many innings outside Triple-A.

Heasley has pitched in 40 games during his four-year career with the Royals and Orioles. He put up a 5.89 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP in that span. His -0.9 WAR punctuates his struggles in the Majors.

His inconsistency in the rotation and bullpen and injuries have prevented him from staying on any MLB roster for long periods of time.

Heasley’s season with the Orioles last year doesn’t foreshadow a place for him on the 40-man roster with the Sox. He appeared in four games as a reliever, including two as a closer, and allowed 10 hits, three walks, two home runs, and 10 earned runs against 29 batters faced.

Heasley exhibited plenty of potential in Triple-A last year with a 2.64 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP in 30.2 innings, but the big leagues threw him off-kilter.

Even though his contract details haven’t been released, it’s safe to say that Heasley will likely have a hard time earning a bullpen spot. Unless he’s not ready, Hagen Smith, the No. 3 ranked prospect in the Sox farm system, is expected to make his debut, and Cam Booser, Jairo Iriarte, and Fraser Ellard will have the chance to build on their success before Heasley gets the call back up.

Regardless of how many innings he’s given, hitting coach Ethan Katz and assistant pitching coach Matt Wise will have their work cut out to stabilize Heasley’s throwing.

Signing Narváez and Heasley helps the Sox improve their strong farm system. MLB executives recently ranked the Sox farm system as fourth best in the league with 10% of the vote. Only the Red Sox, Rays, and Tigers rank above them.

Who has the best farm system?



Front office executives weigh in on that and much more: https://t.co/Q6CGlO94nj pic.twitter.com/1bxs2S1bPK — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) January 9, 2025

The Sox will need to ensure Charlotte is stocked with players to either be used as trade leverage or as safety options. While they might not be significant additions, Narváez and Heasley provide depth and keep the Sox at the top of the farm system pack.