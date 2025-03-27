The Chicago White Sox Opening Day roster feels like something out of the movie Major League

Opening Day is here, and it feels like the Chicago White Sox have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Such is the team's lot after coming off a historic 2024 losing season.

It gets even worse when the front office goes super cheap trying to find upgrades in the offseason.

It is going to be a long season, folks, especially with the 26-man roster the Sox are rolling out.

White Sox 2025 Opening Day roster:



C: Lee, Thaiss

IF: Vaughn, Sosa, Baldwin, Amaya, Maton, Vargas

OF: Robert Jr., Taylor, Slater, Jankowski, Benintendi

SP: Burke, Cannon, Martin, Perez, Smith

RP: Booser, Ellard, Eisert, Clevinger, Leasure, Murfee, B. Wilson, Vasil. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 26, 2025

This roster feels like something you would see out of the movie Major League, except Mike Clevinger is not the lovable renegade Rick Vaughn was.

Also, manager Will Venable's temperament seems the opposite of Lou Brown's.

If you still have not seen this classic movie, just turn on your TV at some point this weekend, and you'll be sure that some station is running at least the safe-for-work version.

The villainous owner in the movie is much like Jerry Reinsdorf, except she is being frugal with the hopes of moving the team out of Cleveland. Jerry may or may not want to leave Chicago. He does want taxpayers to pay for his dream of building a new park on the vacant land known as the 78.

Plus, Jerry might be more hated by the fans in reality than Rachel Phelps was in the fictional movie.

Still, this is not the roster to roll out after losing a historic 121 games in 2024.

The hope was that at least some of the White Sox's promising young prospects, such as shortstop Colson Montgomery or catchers Kyle Teel or Edgar Quero, would be on the Opening Day roster.

Instead, fans are getting the franchise trying to see if there is still a viable player in Nick Maton.

While there is nothing wrong with checking to see if there is still something there with prospects not given a runway, it would be nice to have a lineup that provides some hope.

Although, the starting rotation does have promise with top 30 prospects Sean Burke and Shane Smith making the roster.

Burke was impressive in a four-game cameo last season and has earned the Opening Day starting honors. If he can handle lineups making adjustments to him, he has the stuff to be an ace.

Smith has an impressive arsenal as well. Davis Martin has also shown a lot of promise, and Jonathan Cannon can be a viable back-of-the-rotation pitcher.

Montgomery, Teel, Quero, and fellow top-10 prospect Chase Meidroth will be up at some point this season along with the chance of talented young hurler Grant Taylor.

However, this team is so talent-deficient that you should not expect a miracle march toward winning the division like what happened in the movie.