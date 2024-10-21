The Chicago White Sox's poor decisions helped the Yankees and Dodgers make the World Series

The Chicago White Sox continue to wear the terrible look of all their former players in the postseason. It does not help that the teams who benefitted the most from the Southsiders' poor decisions are playing in the World Series.

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers got to the postseason by constructing superstar lineups built on big market spending, mixed in with an emphasis on draft and development small market clubs prioritize.

How else do you think the Dodgers and Yankees keep pulling off outstanding trade deadline deals that help put them over the top?

Both teams have also done a great job in making minor signings that help round out their rosters. It would be great if the White Sox acted like both of these teams. Alas, they operate somewhere between 1958 and 2005 with a mix of being a foolish Triple-A team.

Both the Yankees and Dodgers have exploited the White Sox's incompetence to get to within four victories of a championship.

The Dodgers have benefited from Michael Kopech's revival. They got him for a song from the White Sox in that ill-fated three-team trade deadline. That deal also saw Tommy Edman go from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Dodgers.

It is how the Dodgers reportedly got involved in the trade in the first place that exploits the Sox's overmatched front office. Dodgers team president Andrew Friedman caught wind that the Sox were prepared to deal Erick Fedde to the Cardinals for Edman, a player he has long coveted.

Edman just won the NLCS MVP after driving in 11 runs against the New York Mets.

By agreeing to pony up the prospects the Sox wanted, Friedman got Kopech and Edman. Players whose major contributions have the Dodgers at the doorstep of a World Series title. The prospects Friedman gave up barely cost the team anything.

Miguel Vargas was already trending toward being a failed prospect. He furthered being a failure once he left the Dodgers and never accepted it.

Another prospect the Dodgers sent over had a broken leg. That goes beyond exploitation, it should be grounds to petition Getz to be removed from office.

The Yankees also received benefits from Getz's poor decisions.

Jake Cousins is not throwing well in the playoffs. The reliever did contribute to the Yankees winning the AL East. He is on the Yankees thanks to the Sox trading him before the season started.

That's right, Cousins was with the team, and the Sox decided on veteran relievers such as Tim Hill, Bryan Shaw, and Dominic Leone.

Shaw lasted five games with the team. Leone spent a ton of time on the IL. Hill was designated for assignment. Cousins went on to post a 2.37 ERA. That would have led the Sox bullpen in ERA among qualified pitchers.

Maybe, the Sox would have gotten more for Cousins had they held onto him for a few months. Hill actually fell up after being DFA'd by the Sox.

Hill was awful for the Sox and deserved to get cut. However, maybe a culture change was all he needed. He posted a 2.05 ERA in 35 games pitched. Hill has allowed just one run in seven playoff outings.

The Yankees have the stronger rotation because they have a healthy Carlos Rodon to go along with Gerrit Cole. Rodon has had two inconsistent starts and one outstanding outing.

The Sox did not miss Rodon this year as starting pitching was not the problem. However, they could have used him in 2022 when the team declined to 81-81. The team has been tumbling down the standings ever since.

Heck, the Yankees even found a use for Duke Ellis, a prospect the Sox gave a cup of coffee to before designating him for assignment.

Getting value out of players like Hill and Ellis shows why the Yankees are on the cusp of a title and the Sox set the record for most losses in a season.