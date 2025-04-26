The Chicago White Sox quietly traded Travis Jankowski to the Tampa Bay Rays

Travis Jankowski will still be better known for robbing a win from the Chicago White Sox than actually helping the organization to victory.

Jankowski played in just seven games for the Pale Hose before being designated for assignment to make room for Mike Tauchman's return from the 10-day IL earlier in the month.

After he cleared waivers, Jankowski elected free agency but eventually returned to the organization on a minor-league deal.

He is no longer associated with the White Sox organization after the team announced he was traded to Tampa.

The move was considered so minor that not even the White Sox announced the deal. The team's Triple-A affiliate, the Charlotte Knights, announced the transaction.

ROSTER MOVE: Prior to the start of tonight's game at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Charlotte Knights have made the following roster moves:



- P Eric Adler reinstated from the IL, added to Charlotte’s active roster

- OF Travis Jankowski traded to the TB Rays



📰:… — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 25, 2025

Jankowski will head to the Rays' Triple-A affiliate, the Durham Bulls.

Jankowski was a late spring training addition after not being able to catch on with the Chicago Cubs. He made the Opening Day roster after Tauchman suffered a hamstring strain that required an IL stint.

Jankowski went 3-for-14 with three walks while he was on the 26-man roster.

He will forever be remembered for what he did against the White Sox rather than for what he did while he played for the organization.

Jankowski robbed Andrew Vaughn of a potential walk-off home run in one of the greatest catches ever at Rate Field last season. That snag represented the hard luck the White Sox had that led to losing a historic 121 games in 2024.

The Rays have had a rash of injuries that have depleted their outfield depth.

He will join one of the most disappointing players in White Sox history in Durham, as Eloy Jimenez is on the Bulls roster.