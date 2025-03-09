Chicago White Sox reassign top 10 prospect to minor-league camp

The Chicago White Sox have made more roster cuts to get their roster down to the 26 guys they will need to start the season.

The White Sox will begin their season on March 27 when they play the Los Angeles Angels in their Home Opener.

The White Sox reassigned three more players to minor-league camp today, with the most notable name being right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor.

A remarkable spring for Taylor

Taylor was exceptional in his limited outings this spring, not allowing a run, recording a save, and striking out nine over four innings of work. Taylor grabbed headlines to start camp when he hit triple digits on his fastball in his first appearance.

In his most recent appearance, the 22-year-old struck out six to complete a six-out save against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

Grant Taylor seals a 6-out save with ... 6 K's 💪



The @whitesox No. 7 prospect has not allowed a run through 3 spring appearances: pic.twitter.com/x11DvrELEz — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 9, 2025

A future rotational piece for the Chicago White Sox

Taylor is the White Sox's eighth overall prospect in the organization and can be a high-quality middle-of-the-rotation arm with the potential to be a number two. Taylor already has two plus pitches in his arsenal with his four-seam fastball and cutter, grading out at 60/80 per MLB.com.

His curveball and slider aren’t too far behind, having slightly above average at 55/80. His changeup (40/80) is the pitch that will still need some work.

Starting the year out in the minor leagues will be good for Taylor to get consistent innings and get on a routine schedule to prepare him for the Major Leagues. Taylor will join left-handers Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith, who were also assigned to minor-league camp the other day, in the Double or Triple-A rotation.

If Taylor shows success this season down on the farm as he has this spring, he could be up in either the White Sox bullpen or rotation by mid-season.