The Chicago White Sox receive some great news regarding key contributors to their lineup

The Chicago White Sox have had a stretch of bad luck this spring, with some of their players being sidelined with injuries.

The White Sox have had a few of their pitchers receive the news that their seasons are over before they can even start, with a handful out with Tommy John surgery.

Even though the Sox have had a tough time with the injury bug, they thankfully got some great news regarding two of their key contributors in the lineup, Andrew Benintendi and Austin Slater.

Back to work pic.twitter.com/FyavfabESF — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 19, 2025

The Chicago White Sox get Benintendi back!

Benintendi has missed most of spring training after getting hit in the hand by a pitch, which broke his hand, and he was expected to start the year on the injured list.

After missing a couple of weeks after being hit, Benintendi will return to the lineup today when the Sox play the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ready for Opening Day?

Benintendi returning to the lineup could signal he’ll be there on Opening Day. Benintendi is entering his tenth season in Major League Baseball, and having his veteran leadership to start the season is what the Sox need to start the year on the right foot.

The now 30-year-old Benintendi could start the year as manager Will Venable’s “primary” DH to start the season, and they will slowly ease him back into being their everyday leftfielder.

Venable stated the DH spot would be a fluid situation and to get guys a half day off, but Benintendis's hand injury could change that plan to start the season.

A player like Travis Jankowski, who the Sox signed to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training, could come in handy as the White Sox ease Benintendi back in.

Looking for a bounce-back year from Benintendi

Benintendi had a down year last season, where he hit below .260 for the first time in his career (outside of the shortened 2020 season). In 135 games last season, Benintendi hit .229/.289/.396 for an OPS and OPS+ of .685 and 95.

2024 marked the first time in Benintendis's career (outside of 2020) that he didn't have at least one triple in a season.

Coming off a down season at the plate, Benintendi will look to have a bounce-back season.

Austin Slater makes his return

Slater also returns to the lineup after missing time with an oblique strain. Slater signed a one-year deal with the Sox this offseason to be a member of their outfield and off their bench.

Slater will likely see time in a platoon situation with fellow outfielder Mike Tauchman, who also will see time out in right.

Having Slater and Benintendi return to the lineup is what the White Sox need to be successful and hopefully add ten more wins to the win column for this season.

