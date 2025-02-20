The Chicago White Sox should make every effort to acquire Alexander Canario

The Chicago White Sox are at the beginning stages of an extensive rebuild where the front office should be acquiring as many former highly regarded prospects cast off by their previous organizations as they can.

As silly as it sounds, the Sox might still be able to find immediate long-term help if they can tap into something other teams have not.

The White Sox have already brought in Owen White, a former top-100 prospect in the Texas Rangers system. They also have Nick Maton, Andre Lipcius, Cal Mitchell, and Tristan Gray in camp as well.

Now the Sox should do what they can to bring in Alexander Canario.

Canario was just designated for assignment by the crosstown rival Cubs to make room on the 40-man roster for Justin Turner.

Should note, Canario was out of minor league options so he needed to make the team or be moved. https://t.co/ruebR2nJgd — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 20, 2025

The White Sox must add power, and this former highly regarded prospect can provide that. Canario has crushed 109 dingers in the minors.

He had a .797 OPS in 15 games with the Cubs last season.

The Sox were the worst team in 2024, so they are at the top of the waiver claim pecking order. It makes sense for the team to put in a claim.

The problem is the Southsiders are not going to be able to get him through waivers. The Cubs have five days to trade him, and another club will likely try to deal for Canario.

The #WhiteSox would likely put in a claim but someone else probably trades for Canario ultimately. He’s out of options. https://t.co/OE7vRJFv9U — FutureSox (@FutureSox) February 20, 2025

Remember, it is not like Canario is being cast away because the Cubs did not like him or think he is not worth keeping around.

Counsell said Canario was a “hard decision” but cited roster crunch and “no great opportunity” with Cubs. — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) February 20, 2025

That is why the Sox should make every effort to get Canario on the 40-man roster. He will be 25 in May and has the ability to still become a great power hitter in the big leagues.

The one thing working in the Sox's favor is White Sox general manager Chris Getz and Cubs team president Jed Hoyer have a close relationship. Maybe the White Sox could swap Oscar Colas, who still has a minor-league option left and has fallen out of the outfield mix. The Sox have moved him to first base.

Maybe, getting a deal done could come down to a player to be named later or cash considerations too. Likely, it might be a scratch-off prospect. However, the last time the Sox traded a young pitcher for a prospect blocked at the big-league level, the deal did not turn out so great as Dominic Fletcher struggled last season.

Canario also comes with risks.

Canario's strikes out a lot and his contact rate at Triple-A last year was awful. Plus, he has had injury problems the last two seasons.

Since the Sox are not expected to win much, they can afford to take a chance to see if he can provide some much needed power to the lineup.

The outfield might be crowded, but it could become unclogged if Luis Robert Jr. is still traded before Opening Day. Also, it is not like the Sox must have Austin Slater or Michael A. Taylor on the final 26-man roster.

Canario can also be slotted into the lineup at DH.

Plus, the White Sox know there is not much potential left with Slater and Taylor since they are both veterans. They can live without them. Canario still has the potential to help the team in the long run, and the White Sox should be trying to acquire it whenever the opportunity arises.