Chicago White Sox social media accounts have been far better than the roster during spring training

The Chicago White Sox's social media might be the most enjoyable part of spring training so far.

After losing 14-3 to the Colorado Rockies yesterday, the Sox seem back to their same old shenanigans.

Chicago has dropped all four of their spring training games, most recently in embarrassing fashion.

The Texas Rangers’ explosive nine-run first inning left little hope for a comeback on Feb. 24. Although the Rockies didn’t blow the Sox until late, Justin Anderson’s seven allowed earned runs in the eighth inning brought back unpleasant memories of the 41-121 team in 2024.

Off to a rough start, the Sox need something to keep spirits up.

Fortunately, their social media accounts have provided enough light-hearted content to offset the spring training losses.

Since the tail end of last year, the Sox's social media presence has been serving fans comic relief.

The social team knows how to read the room and post content appropriately. A perfect encapsulation of the social media accounts keeping their finger on the pulse comes from Sep. 27, when the Sox notched their 121th loss of the year. After the game, the team tweeted the perfect image that elicits frustration and defeat everyone has felt the entire season.

Besides the standard lineup preview and gameday content, the Sox are incorporating interviews with players at spring training into the content mix.

A video was uploaded to X and Instagram on Feb. 20 of young guys, including Korey Lee, Davis Martin, and Drew Thorpe, attempting to stop a timer at exactly five seconds. Days after, another video capturing Sox players signing throwback pictures of themselves was posted.

Whoever runs the Sox social media accounts should be rewarded. Consistently posting for a team that makes it difficult to find anything positive to say about them. The Sox social media manager has struck a balance between professional, interpersonal, and playful. Even when the going gets tough, the Sox's social media accounts have found a way to keep fans tuned in.

Rain or shine, the Sox social media team delivers for their fans. As the Sox approach Opening Day, they should aim to entertain fans as much as the social media team.